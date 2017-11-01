NGO Wants Inputs, Infrastructure For Farmers

Society for the Promotion of Human Rights, an NGO has urged the Federal Government to provide farm inputs and rural infrastructure to encourage farmers in the rural areas to boost their production.

The President of the organisation Mr Williams Osaze, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Osaze also advised the government to provide storage facilities and operate policies that would assist farmers to access seedlings and fertilisers as and when due.

He said that this would boost agricultural production and promote food security in the country.

He said that the provision of storage facilities would help in the stabilisation of prices by adjusting demand and supply.

According to him, the storage of farm produce from the time of production to the time of consumption would ensure a continuous flow of goods in the market.

The president stressed the need for public-private partnership to boost agricultural production and to sustain agricultural development in the country.

Osaze also urged farmers to embrace dry season farming with a view to producing adequate food and tackling hunger in the society.

He said that crops produced during the dry season were often bountiful because the crops got the exact quantity of water and attention that they required from farmers.

He said that during the dry season, natural disasters such as flooding, which often affected several farms, were never a challenge.

“Farmers incurred little or no disaster-induced losses during dry seasons; so as the country is facing difficult times the dry season farming will enhance production.

“Nigeria is one of the countries of the world suffering from high malnutrition, hunger and starvation.

“But thank God that Nigeria is blessed with vast fertile land and each region is having its own peculiar comparative advantage.

“We can farm at any season and it will produce greatly without minding the season; therefore, it is important that the government should encourage farmers by providing necessary facilities,’’ he said.

The president, however, appealed to government at all levels to encourage farmers on dry season farming to boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product and eliminate the scarcity of vegetables and farm crops.