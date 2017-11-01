NAOC, Varsities Partner On Local Content Dev

In a bid to encourage indigenous technology in local content development in Nigeria, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has entered into collaboration with no less than 10 Nigerian universities to carry out research work on modern technologies suitable for the oil and gas sector in the country.

The Tide reports that the collaboration was aimed at promoting value addition in the Nigerian economy by deliberately utilising local human and material resources and services in the oil and gas activities.

In flagging-off the 2017 Nigerian content activities, last Monday, in Port Harcourt, themed “Indigenous Technology and Eni/Universities Collaborative Research Forum and Exhibition”, the Vice Chairman/Managing Director, NAOC, NAE, and AENR, Massimo Insulla said that the event was designed to showcase the major breakthroughs in the universities in the areas of research and development, grant opportunities for indigenous contractors, especially members of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) to make presentations and exhibition in the areas of success.

He also said that it will provide opportunity for academic and scholarly research as well as NNPC Renewable Energy (RE) team to engage their visiting Eni Renewable Energy colleagues from Milan Headquarters in a dedicated break-out session in areas of mutual collaboration.

Insulla said in the last six years, Eni had domiciled over $5.4billion in the country to create jobs and boost the economy while implementing a number of projects to promote the energy and oil and gas sector.

He noted that various memorandums of understanding had been signed with MAN, PETAN and the United Bank for Africa (UBA), respectively, aimed at encouraging the sector.

The managing director also revealed that Eni has honoured a Nigerian graduate of African University of Science and Technology, Abuja with an award of excellence for outstanding research, adding that the beneficiary will enjoy full scholarship for doctorate degree study in Italy.

The General Manager, Nigerian Content Development, NAOC, Bori Nwibani said the programme was aimed at reinforcing the achievements made so far in the sector by the stakeholders.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Local Content, Hon Emmanuel Ekong said that the House will continue to partner with firms that embark on big projects such as local content development, calling on other oil multinationals to emulate NAOC’s gesture.

The representative of the Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Daniel Olalere, hinted the desire of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to encourage technological advancement aimed at building capacity and research with a view to boosting local content development.

In his remarks, representative of the Minister of Science and Technology, Josiah Sabor, noted that the hub of development of any country resided in the level of technological achievement, saying that research should be paramount in the quest for economic development of the nation.

In his keynote address, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, who was represented by Patrick Oba, urged indigenous vendors to partner with research institutions to tap into the opportunities available in the technological industry to fast-track development of the country.

The Tide reports that no fewer than 10 Nigerian universities are collaborating with NAOC to achieve technological development.

The universities include, African University of Science and Technology, Covenant University, University of Benin, University of Port Harcourt, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Rivers State University, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, among others.

Kinika Mpi