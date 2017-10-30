Don Advocates Review Of Immunity Clause

A University teacher and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Ignatuis Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni in Port Harcourt, Prof. Alafuro Enos Epelle has called for the removal of immunity for the President, Vice-President, Governor, Deputy Governors and other political office holders in Nigeria.

Epelle also said granting immunity to anybody meant that such person had been placed above the law, saying, such was “unnecessary and unbecoming”.

He added that immunity for political office holders was encouraging corruption, mal-administration, sectionalism and incompetence in governance.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, last week, Epelle called on the various tiers of government to invest massively in education and execute policies and programmes that would protect the interest of teachers, workers and the people in general.

He said, “even those who are enjoying immunity now, I am seriously opposed to it. I am opposed to immunity for the president, the vice-president, the governors, their deputies and any other political office holders”.

According to him, the rate at which stealing of public funds and corruption are going on is sequel to the fact that they cannot be taken to court until they have left office.

As he put it, “I believe immunity is placing them above the law of the land. If you have immunity, you can do anything with impunity.

Bethel Sam Toby