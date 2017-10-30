Absenteeism: RSLGC To Invoke ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule

The Rivers State Local Government Service Commission says it will invoke the no work no pay rule against any council worker who continuously absents himself from duty.

Executive Chairman of the commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini said this while declaring open a two-day training workshop on enhancing the skills and competences of clerical officers and the support staff in basic management in Port Harcourt.

Nmerukini said that the commission would no longer condone a situation where most council workers stayed in the house only to collect salaries at the end of every month.

He also said that because of the importance the commission attaches to human capital development, a number of Local Government Council staff were undergoing training in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) of the commissions expense. He said that efforts were being made to ensure that no council in Rivers State owed salaries, stressing that promotions in the service will be based on number of trainings and seminars attended by workers of the commission. While stressing the need for them to take the training seriously, Nmerukini however decried poor attendance at the seminar . Earlier, the consultant, Michael R. Mbu of Michael and Associate, commended the commission for investing in human capital development adding that this would help to improve the quality of services being rendered by staff of the commission.

“We believe that one of the best investments any organisation can make is in the area of human resource training and development.

“A well-trained employee imbued with the relevant knowledge and skills is a tremendous asset to an organisation”, he said.