Why Immortalise Zuma In Nigeria?

Last week, Nigerians, especially those of Igbo ethnic nationality, went wild in their expressions of dislike over the huge amount of money, purportedly spent by the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha just to immortalize Jacob Zuma of South Africa.

A giant bronze statue of Jacob Zuma, standing on the soil of Nigeria, does not only baffle Nigerians, it is of more concern to the South Africans who are yet to understand the reason behind the gesture.

Although Nigerians and South Africans may not have always agreed, they now share a common confusion over the large bronze statue of President Jacob Zuma, unveiled in Nigeria.

No doubt, a statement from the presidency, Republic of South Africa in Pretoria, ahead of President Zuma’s visit to Nigeria, had indicated that President Jacob Zuma would, on successful completion of his state visit to Zambia, travel to Owerri City, in Imo State, to strengthen social-economic relations and further deepen existing cooperation in the field of education.

It also announced that the course of the visit would also feature a visit to Rochas Foundation and hall of fame as well as address a number of stakeholders in Imo State including business and traditional leaders.

According to the presidential statement, a conferment of an ‘Imo Merit Award’ was also expected to be done on the visitor by Governor Okorocha.

Fortunately, Imo merit award is the highest award in the state, designed to be conferred on distinguished personalities who have made a difference in the development of their communities. In his concept of Imo merit award, the Imo State governor, had said that it should not be for the highest bidder, neither should it be a reward for “big heads.”

Owelle Rochas unequivocally said the award should be for “those ‘Imolites,’ who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of calling and have contributed to the development of the state and well being of Imo citizens.”

However, the Governor said the award would be extended to non-indigenes of Imo State, beneficiaries, he insisted, must be those who in one way or the other have positively impacted the lives of Imo citizens and contributed to the development of the state. All the same, in line with the National Merit Award, the Imo merit award could as well be said to have been intended to be used to encourage hardwork and excellence.

If the later, therefore, be the case, one is at crossroads as to what visible contribution the South African president may have made to warrant such an exalted recognition.

This is probably why Prof. Chidi Odinaka, former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission, commented that there is actually nothing wrong with a Nigerian State honouring a South African personality but the yardstick used for measuring the honour leaves a question mark. He claims that with names like Nelson Mandela, Oliver Thambo, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki and others in the liberation generation, Zuma is never an option. Therefore the gesture in its entirety is an error.

For Jiti Ogunye, a lawyer and social commentator, everything is certainly wrong with the statue of Zuma put up by Okorocha in Imo State. His bias stems from his conviction that Jacob Zuma in his own country represents everything a president of a country should not be. His reasons are that he has greatly undermined, adulterated and besmirched the legacies of Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, Govan Mbeki, Oliver Thambo and all the martyrs of the struggle for the abolition of apartheid in South Africa. He, therefore, does not see the rationale for celebrating a leader who, according to him, is detested, derided and scorned in his own land.

But whether Governor Rochas Okorocha honours his visitor in whatever dignifying height he chooses, does not perturb me; my worry is on the amount of money spent in the process. I cannot imagine how any sane mind would react to this deed of Imo State governor, while many pensioners as well as serving civil servants wallow in hunger. To say that the decision of the governor to spend an allegedly whooping sum of N520m for a mere statue is a misplaced priority is grossly an understatement. It is rather the height of a leader’s insensitivity to the plight of his subjects.

Any person could be honoured any day, any how and anywhere; but that must not be done at the expense of the state’s needs. State funds ought to be used to address state problems and not for personal glorification. The action of Imo State Governor in this regard, and the attendant public reaction, must serve as a lesson to serving leaders to avoid misplacement of priorities in matters of state interest.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi