The Calamity Of Monkeypox

The outbreak of Monkeypox in Bayelsa State has taken many people by surprise. However, the good news is that different health organisations within and outside the state have stepped up their game to ensure that the public is properly sensitised about the outbreak of the disease.

What then is Monkeypox? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is a rare disease that occurs primarily in remote parts of Central and West Africa, near tropical rainforests. This virus was first identified in Denmark in 1958, during an investigation into the pox-like disease among monkeys.

According to medical experts, Monkeypox can be deadly, but not as deadly as smallpox or even Ebola. It kills less than 10% of people who contract it.

Monkeypox was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a nine-year old boy in a region where smallpox had been eradicated. Also in the spring of 2003, Monkeypox cases were confirmed in the Midwest of United States of America (USA), marking the first report of it outside Africa.

During this period, patients with symptoms like fever, intense headache, body weakness, muscle pain, back pain and above all, swelling of the lymph nodes were said to have Monkeypox.

Although a number of cases result from direct contact with blood, bodily fluids and contact with infected animals. In Africa, human infection has been documented through the handling of infected monkeys, Gambian giant rats and squirrels.

While close physical contact with Monkeypox should be avoided, regular hand-washing has been recommended by medical doctors. Also, affected areas have been advised to thoroughly cook all animal products before consumption. It is important to note that the consumption of meat, particularly bush monkeys, is discouraged.

Another mode of contracting the disease is by human to human through contact with infected respiratory tract secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or an object recently contaminated by patients’ fluids. Furthermore, transmission occurs primarily by droplets respiratory particles usually requiring prolonged face to face contact, which puts household members at risk.

Transmission can also occur through contact with infected monkey, infected rodents’ bites and scratches from infected animals, eating inadequately cooked meat and contact with the clothes of an infected person. The incubation period of Monkeypox is usually from six to 16 days, but can also take from five to 21 days.

According to medical science, the symptoms of the disease include swollen lymph nodes. This is usually before the appearance of the rash which is distinguished from other similar diseases. Those affected most by this disease are young persons within certain age group.

Having examined the nature, symptoms and effects of Monkeypox ailment, the question to ask is, what are the federal and state authorities doing to eliminate this killer-disease? Do we just analyze what the disease is and leave it for others to proffer solutions to it?

If this outbreak had occurred in the civilized world, they would have found solutions to it. The way it is, we may have a long way to contend with the ailment and others that are yet to come. This is why medical scientists in the country have to braze up and find solutions to this challenge.

Since the disease has begun to spread like wild fire, it behooves on the government to quickly carry out nationwide enlightenment campaigns to sensitize Nigerians and raise their awareness on the need to prevent the disease. Surveillance measures as well as rapid identification of new cases are vital for the containment of any new cases.

Another preventive measure is for Nigerians to practice regular hand-washing. During the outbreak of Ebola few years ago, many Nigerians imbibed the culture of washing their hands. But that practice ceased immediately Ebola left. The truth is that we have to constantly practice hand-washing to ward off ailments of this nature.

While our doctors and medical scientists do as much as they can to prevent the situation from spreading beyond control, let every Nigerian keep to the rules of hygiene and be careful of what they eat and how they cook. Everyone should look out for suspected cases of Monkeypox and report same to the authorities.

We have to be up and doing in this respect. I believe the solution to this problem is in our hands to a very large extent. The Rivers State government should immediately commence massive sensitization campaigns in English and our local languages and commit resources where necessary to curtail the spread. The ball is in our court.

Chibundu is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.

Janefrancess Chibundu