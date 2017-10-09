LG Boss Restores Street Lights In Gokana

The newly commissioned streetlights by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike which suffered disruption soon after commissioning owing to incidents of theft have now been restored.

The Gokana caretaker committee chairman, Hon. Ben Dumbari Dimakpa, had on the day he was sworn-in, promised the people of Gokana LGA, among other things, that his administration will ensure the restoration of the streetlights.

Dimkpa stated that the restoration of the streetlights showed that the government was “not leaving any stone unturned” in ensuring that the people get democracy dividends. However, The Tide investigations gathered that not al the streetlights were restored, as some sections of the electrical cable were vandalised making it difficult for all the poles to be linked immediately. The council engineers, who spoke with The Tide assured that they were on ground currently to correct the anomalies.

They listed affected areas to include sections of Deeyor and Biara communities on the Kpopie-Bodo Road.

They advised residents of Gokana to maintain a good spirit of protecting and securing government facilities in the area, while taking full ownership of the projects. Speaking on the sideline of the inspection of the facility, a senior official of the council, charged the people to ensure that they remain peaceful and protect government projects in the area as the only way to attract further developmental projects to the benefit of the people.

