Ken Saro-Wiwa Poly Bill Passes First Reading …As House Screens, Confirms Degema CTC

The bill aimed at repealing and enacting the law converting the former Rivers State Polytechnic, Bori, to Kenule Saro Wiwa Polytechnic passed the first reading in the Rivers State House of Assembly, yesterday.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon Martins Amaewhule presented the bill referred to as Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Amendment Bill of 2017, saying, what the House was doing was in tandem with Section 1 Subsection 7 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Amaewhule, who represents Obio/Akpor 1 State Constituency in the House contended that the House was empowered to legislate on any matter that affects the state.

On his part, House Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi- Owaji Ibani directed that the principal law be distributed among lawmakers, setting the stage for the second reading and robust debate on the bill.

Meanwhile, the House has screened and endorsed new caretaker committee (CTC) members for Degema Local Government Area.

The members are chaired by Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele, a designate chairman.

Others are Tamunokuro Iyalla, Fiberesima LongJohn, Daere Dokubo, Lawrence Iboroma, Boma Akpoli, and Mrs Mina Danagogo.

Member representing Degema Constituency in the Assembly, Hon. Farah Dagogo said the CTC members were duly selected as they were hardworking and dedicated persons, who were ready to serve their local government area.

Dagogo urged the House to endorse the CTC members based on their profile and experience as a way of fast-tracking development of the area.

His motion was supported by member representing Bonny State Constituency, Hon. Abinye Pepple.

Shortly after taking the votes of the House, the Speaker announced the confirmation of the CTC members, and directed the Clerk of the House to convey their approval to the governor in order to pave the way for their swearing-in.