 A Nation Adrift?

Today, Sunday, October 1, Nigeria marks her 57th Independence Anniversary. It is a day that reminds every Nigerian of the struggles of our past heroes to liberate the country from the British colonial rule and make us a free nation.

Certainly, to have existed for 57 years as an autonomous nation despite all ups and downs is a no mean feat. It probably calls for celebration as the Federal Government has asked Nigerians to use tomorrow’s public holiday to do.

But the question on the lips of many people is, apart from the unity of the country, what other reasons do the citizens have to roll out drums and dance for joy? Some have opined that people celebrate when they are happy, maintaining that the mood of the people in the country presently does not call for celebration.

It is really difficult to argue with these and many other citizens who hold similar opinion. Not with the reasons given for their position.

Nigeria is supposed to be a great nation. It is a country blessed with abundant human and natural resources which if properly harnessed would make life easy and more meaningful for the generality of the people.

Incidentally, over the years, proceeds from these natural resources have been poorly managed by the greedy and selfish leaders who divert them to their pockets, leaving the masses to wallow in poverty.

They believe that it has been 57 years of failed dreams, disillusionment, injustice, corruption, neglect and bad leadership. These they claim have resulted in terrorism, religious and ethnic fanaticism which has given rise to disparate ethnic groups like Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and others which spread across the country.

To others, it has been over fifty years of unemployment, poor infrastructural development, hopelessness and frustration. This probably explains the incessant protest and the strike actions embarked upon by various workers’ unions in the country, the undying clamor for true federalism, devolution of powers restructuring and others.

Indeed, the list of anomalies in the country is endless. However, there are those who opine that as the pioneer of democracy in Africa, being ranked as the third largest economy in Africa, despite the oil price fall, among others, qualify it for celebration.

For them, the unrelenting fight against corruption by the current administration and the reported success in the form of recovery of looted funds, voluntary return of embezzled funds by past political and public office holders are enough indications that the country is working and should be celebrated.

Be that as it may, one strongly believes that a 57 year-old man who is still crawling and sucking as Nigeria does, requires urgent attention because definitely all is not well with him.

As good children are not expected to abandon their uncaring 57 year-old father or fail to celebrate his birthday, so Nigerians cannot disown the nation. This is our country. We must be proud of it and make it work. But that doesn’t remove the fact that the country is sick and must be attended to.

Therefore, this year’s independence celebration should be a period of sober reflection. A time to take stock to actually know what we have been getting right which we need to continue and the things we have not gotten right and map a way forward.

There have been agitations for true federalism which will make the federating units stronger and the center weak, thereby discouraging dormancy of the states as has been the case over the years and making every state to sit up. Wouldn’t our leaders see the independence celebration as a good opportunity to reflect on that with the aim of giving it a trial?

Wouldn’t this be a moment to truly ascertain the system of government, we are practicing since the current militarization of almost all the states and the killing of innocent citizens in the name of quelling terrorism, militancy, kidnapping and other crime cannot be associated with democracy?

Will it not be nice if our leaders, both at the federal, states and local government levels decide as part of the independent celebration, to be fair and honest with the citizens in all their dealings irrespective of their tribe, faith or locality?

The future of Nigeria as a peaceful, united, indivisible entity depends on good and honest leadership which, of course, begets good followership, equal opportunity for every Nigerian, fairness accountability and proper management of our resources. Without these attributes, Nigeria will remain a baby while her age mates and junior ones are fathers and even grandfathers.

Therefore, in line with the directive of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that all churches in the country should dedicate today as ‘a day of prayer for the salvation of the nation”, let every Nigerian truly seek the intervention of God in the affairs of the country, even as religious leaders , traditional rulers, civil servants, the police, the military and indeed every Nigerian should shun greed, materialism, corruption, intolerance and all the vices that have kept the nation at a standstill for 57 years .Nigeria belongs to all of us and only we can make her a great nation that we desire.

Calista Ezeaku