A Vote For Restructuring

The numerous calls by some Nigerians for a restructuring of the federation have generated great concerns and heated debates among analysts and pundits. Many states which derive greater percentage of their sustainability from the federation account have been quick to express their dissenting views. Their fears stem from the economic uncertainty of their states should such calls be heeded to.

Before the current agitations, the Niger Delta region had long made a case in this direction. However, their agitation for the control of their resources followed complete neglect by the Federal Government.

Their hue and cry failed to earn the sympathy of those who manage the resources. This is because the managers have tested the honey and cannot let it go, or they absolutely love to reap where they did not so. Unfortunately, the proceeds from resources in the Niger Delta is used to develop other parts of the country while the oil rich area remains underdeveloped and impoverished.

Apparently, with the incessant calls from different quarters for a restructuring under the aegis of “return to regionalism”, “independent, self-sustaining federating units”, or “restoration of federalism”, it is obvious that the system of governance practiced in Nigeria has outlived its usefulness and like every expired product, its continuous usage portends danger.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the excessive concentration of power at the centre in our brand of federalism is the reason behind the present woes of the country. That is why the former Vice –President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, after a thorough diagnosis of the Nigerian situation, ended up advocating a true fiscal federalism for Nigeria.

To Abubakar, the system this country presently operates, no doubt, is incapable of guaranteeing her eventual growth. Little wonder, he said, “our current structure and the practices it has encouraged have been a major impediment to the economic and political development of our country. It has not served Nigeria well, and at the risk of reproach, it has not served the north well”.

The truth is that the system has not served the country well. No doubt, many states have benefited from the wealth of others, yet the owners of such wealth have nothing to show for it. Restructuring will make a way forward for our great nation. It will help Nigeria rediscover itself for self-development. This is achievable.

Nations evolve on the basis of creative thinking and rethinking. Even though in Nigeria we inherited a skewed federal arrangement from the colonial masters, we ought to have learnt our lessons through the hard way and have a rethink.

A former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), advised that if we have repeatedly done certain things and not getting the desired result, then we need to change tactics and approach. Nigeria at the moment is in dare need of a “re-set, a re-thinking and a redesign”.

This must not be mistaken for a call for disintegration. No! Neither does it in any way threaten the unity of the nation. But the beauty of unity in diversity is conspicuous when the federating units oversee their affairs.

Again, in the words of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), “the Nigerian federation , as currently structured, is in need of reforms that will emphasise the individual strength and advantages of the component units so that governments can really work to improve the lives of Nigerians”.

I agree with those kind words of Gen. Babangida. To save Nigeria from eventual collapse, the country has to be restructured by reverting to true federalism. This is not only about political restructuring . It is also about the enthronement of fiscal federalism. Diversification of the economy is good, but restructuring will give a firm standing to the nation.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi