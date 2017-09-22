Swansea’s Youngster To Play For Nigeria

The NFF boss confirmed that the Swansea younger is poised to team up with the Super Eagles after an ‘honest’ discussion last week.

Amaju Pinnick has declared that Tammy Abraham has agreed to play for the Nigeria senior national team.

The Nigeria Football Federation president confirmed his dialogue with the Swansea striker and his father who is keen to see his son play for the Super Eagles.

The forward registered 23 goals in the English championship last season while on loan to Bristol City from Chelsea and he has found the net twice this term for Swansea City while making a number of assists.

The NFF chief assured that both Abraham and his father have started the necessary documentation for the switch.

“I had a very honest and productive discussion with Tammy and his father last week”, Pinnick told The sun.

“It’s been a long process but I can tell you authoritatively that he has agreed to play for Nigeria and not England.

“He and his parents have started the necessary documents to effect the switch.

“Clearly he understands he stands a better chance playing for the Supper Eagles. With his talent he has the ability to fight for a place in the Nigeria squad, by God’s grace we make it to Russia, and then he would contest for a chance to represent his fatherland.”

“I have said it often that my relationship with his father would help and so it was important to speak to them together”.

“They are happy with the prospect of playing for Nigeria”, he continued.

“Of course everyone in England can see what Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi have gone on to achieve with Nigeria.

“We must wait because it is not so straightforward with FIFA. But the important thing is that we have made a big capture by getting Tammy”.