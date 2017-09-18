Why Adults Dread Education

Many adults have the fear that they are simply too old to go to school. Older adults may feel as though their time had passed in some way or that they will have to play catch up with younger minds.

This brings us back to what education is all about and the reason why age is never a barrier for education or learning.

According to Aristotle, education is a process of creating a sound mind in a sound body.

Furthermore, education is the process of facilitating learning or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and habits. Education habits include storytelling, discussion, teaching, training and directed research.

Since education comprises formal, non-formal and informal, learning could be seen as part of life and it’s an occurrence that takes place from cradle to the grave, which means that one starts to learn as early as possible until death.

Age is not a barrier to learning but has to do with period and maturity, because some individuals, who dropped out of school due to one reason or the other, often write examinations such as General Certificate for Education (G.C.E), even at thirty and still go back to school for further studies.

In the same vein, government has created an avenue by running schools and programs by which old people or adults are getting education.

There are many reasons why adults feel they shouldn’t be going to school: The reasons are fear and embarrassment.

The purpose of education is for self-realization, self-knowing, self understanding and self- explorations in order to maximize negative aspects of one’s personality, society and nation.

Individuals should note that education is like earning respect and extend one’s scope of knowledge.

A little knowledge is dangerous knowledge, meaning the more you learn, the more you know, so just keep studying.

Hence, no matter your age, you must have the force that drives success. It is called the four Ds. They are: dedication, determination, desire and discipline.

An adult or an aged person has to develop a strong desire within to acquire basic education, without which they would easily be discouraged based on their age.

Moreso, an adult needs to be determined. Once they have the desire, they must attain determination, then dedication and the discipline to keep them going.

This may be hard for those who see education as a passport to a good job. They find it hard to appreciate that a person in their forties should go to school. They may ask “who would employ such an individual? But most times, education is not about getting a job, but about getting wisdom and knowledge that will in turn benefit your family and the society at large.

Indeed, adults have found a number of amazing benefits in going to school, such as learning new skills, improved mental health, having patience, and a broader network.

Education is really important in our daily lives, but most times poverty stands as an obstacle.

Finally, for everyone that has a vision, motivation and an open mindset, instead of losing your intelligence, use it to help yourself grow and move forward.

I urge everyone who wants to acquire knowledge to start from the beginning; do not worry how old you are, go ahead and educate yourself.

Obusele writes from Abia State University, Uturu.

Obusele Mirian