Wabara’s ‘LEAD’ Doctrine, 2003

An ex-Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Adolphus Wabara, gave Nigerians quite an impressive doctrine titled ‘LEAD’, published in The Guardian newspaper, Friday, September 19, 2003 – page 17. “This is where I stand”, so began Honorable Wabara, and then went on to examine the dismal failures of the past 42 years after Independence. He admitted that “our people are increasingly pensive and irritable and disillusioned”, adding that “change cannot simply be wished into being. We must work for it”. Have we changed now?

With honesty, Wabara recognised that “our tasks have been compounded by decades of mis-rule, by shallow policy choices and by pervasive corruption”. Thus, the Wabara Doctrine hinges primarily on “this vicious cycle” which we must break, and his plea to Nigerians was that “we shall have to break it together – we all have stakes and roles in reinventing this country and making it work again. A hard task indeed, which must be done, especially since “many of our people are losing faith in everything; in people, in politicians, in institutions, and in the country.” Any hope to restore faith?

Senator Wabara’s prescriptions, which constituted the heart of his Doctrine, went by the abbreviation LEAD – for Liberty, Equity, Accountability and Development. The ex-Senate President pledged to take the lead to actualise his Doctrine, saying: “My words and deeds shall be guided by my commitment to Liberty, Equity, Accountability and Development … I shall LEAD. I urge us all to LEAD in our various spheres of influence in order to transform our country. We can do it”. Can we?

A Doctrine is not a sermon but a statement of belief, a policy or a guiding philosophy to which an individual, a group or a nation is deeply committed. There was, for example, the Monroe Doctrine which formed the basic guidelines for a reconstruction programme in the United States of America at a period of national trial and perplexity. Therefore, Wabara was not preaching a sermon, but providing some guideline for the reconstruction of Nigeria – quite a noble task!

For the Wabara LEAD Doctrine to be meaningful and awaken the drooping faith of Nigerians, it would be necessary to break the “vicious cycle” which constitutes the jinx that make liberty, equity, accountability and development elusive in Nigeria. At the time when Chief Wabara propounded his doctrine, there were persistent calls for a truly genuine national conference to redress the ills in the country. But, some vested interests and groups dismissed the agitation as “the song of a Goat” which should not be taken seriously. This time around, there is another strong agitation for a re-invention and re-positioning of the country.

The Senate of Honorable Wabara in 2003, is not quite different from the senate of 2007, neither have the deficiencies which the Wabara Doctrine represented been addressed. There is a suspicion in the land that the Nigerian Senate represents a “Safety-Valve” whose purposes are to drown, dilute, douse and delay rising agitations in the country and divert attention to some other projects. Thus, the Senate is seen to be in the willing service of strong vested interests, whose blessing and approval must be sought and obtained before anyone can become a Senator in Nigeria. Why does a Senator have a total emolument four times what the President of America earns!

As a safety-valve, all festering wounds, grievances, agitations, injustices, demands, etc, must pass through the Senate which must determine how best to resolve them in the “interest of the nation”. What is liberty if it does not include the freedom of people who feel that they are marginalised to seek for resolution of their plight, without the subterfuge or blusters of a ready “safety-valve”? Does equity not include fair-play rather than double-standards or selective justice? Genuine accountability would require that the nation be told the truth rather than be intimidated or people regarded as ignoramuses. Can there be true development where citizens’ abilities are in bondage, at the mercy of local and multi-national sharks?

Amirize is a retired lecturer from Rivers State University.

e-mail:bamirize@yahoo.com

Bright Amirize