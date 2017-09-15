Of Communities And MOUs

Since the evolution of human settlements, the aggregation of common challenges and means of their resolution had been the bedrock of communal cohesion, peace and development.

The older folks bring into the bargain their wisdom and experience while the youth commit their strength and knowledge to address common problems, especially in contemporary societies.

Through the ages, therefore, the role of community leaders, traditional rulers and custodians of customs and tradition is receiving greater attention from governments, just as the role of the youth is a sine-qua non for societal regeneration and advancement.

Consequently, where the elders and the youth of a community are on a collision course, then, danger is lurking for its entire populace.

Recently, some youths of Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State protested against their non-inclusion in ongoing negotiation between the elders and chiefs of the community and Total E & P Limited.

Co-ordinator of Ibaa Youth Alliance for Development (IYAD), Mr Ndidi Ofuru-Oke who accused the elders and chiefs of excluding them in the discussion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company, threatened legal action and said IYAD will stop at nothing to frustrate the process, if not integrated.

Instructively, in many states of the federation and several parts of the oil and gas-rich Niger Delta region, the issue of agreement on MoUs between communities and multinationals and other investors have posed a threat to communal peace and security.

The sidelining of a section of a community by parochial and greedy individuals or groups has resulted in disagreements that eventually led to shootings, arson and deaths. Infact, most communal crises originate from perceived marginalization of some interest groups.

There have been reports in the past where in some affected communities, the traditional leadership or elders council or leaders of thought or an audacious Community Development Council (CDC) had sidelined the larger community in the discussion of projects and programmes that would benefit all.

No doubt, this development is an invitation to crisis and violence. Clearly, some of the restiveness and hostilities in many states and communities are traceable to such allegations of selfishness and greed that are playing out in some communities.

It is our belief that much as chiefs and elders are critical stakeholders in communities, the youth, women and other interest groups also have stakes which must be protected, especially in MOUs with investors.

As leaders of tomorrow, the youth population represents the light and energy of every community. No progressive society can afford to neglect the knowledge and perspective the youth bring into contemporary issues, especially those that affect them.

And in the issue of MOUs, the youth have critical roles to play in ensuring a conducive environment for firms operating in their areas and providing the skills and junior cadre manpower that would kick-start the operations of the companies. This is why their interest must be represented in all negotiations.

The Tide calls on all communities, especially in the Niger Delta region not to go into the signing of MOUs without carrying along all interest groups and having a clear picture of what the communities want from the investors.

We note that most killings, arson, kidnapping, robbery and other forms of criminality in contemporary society and especially in rural communities, emanate from the marginalization of some persons or groups.

Nevertheless, it is also said that he who goes to equity must go with clean hands. Therefore, companies seeking to invest in communities must also strive to carry along all members to guarantee safety of their investment and enabling environment for their business to thrive.

Regrettably, many companies renege on the MOUs they have signed, abandon their corporate social responsibility commitments and eventually adopt the divide and rule tactics which breed discord in communities and threaten the security of their investments.

We think that it is high time companies operating in the Niger Delta region in these challenging times adopted a more dynamic corporate social responsibility model that promotes peace, security and development in their host communities.

If firms keep faith with the MOUs they sign, and community leaders fulfill their terms of the bargain and run all-inclusive administrations, peace will reign for effective development of communities.