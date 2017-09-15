Book Title: A New Dawn

In Abuloma Leadership

Author: Chief Joseph I. Orumo-Giali

No of Pages: 247

Publishers: Humtec, Printing/Publishing Coy (2017) Book Reviewer: Chief (Dr) Isaac Zeb-Obipi; Ogulacha II

Dean, Students Affairs, Rivers State

University

As people join organizations or groups, often existing relationships with members of the same group is deepened and new ones created; sometimes with persons one had not met before. This aptly describes my experience with members of the Abuloma Council of Chiefs when 1 became a member of the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs on the 28th of December, 2010, as Ogulacha II, Chief and Traditional Head of Ogulacha War Canoe House of Ogoloma.

One of the members of the Abuloma Council of Chiefs I have come to have a very close relationship with is Chief Joseph Igbikiminachiari Orumo-Giali, the author. I am not surprised that he chose me for this assignment given the unofficial status he has granted me as his adviser and moderator. Thus, I am very pleased to be part of this gathering at his instance and thankful for the opportunity to do the book review.

The work for review is a seven-chapter book with a preface, acknowledgement, dedication, forward and table of content. It also has footnotes, chapter notes, references and index. While the cover page has the logo of the Giali War Canoe House, on the back page is brief information about the author and the book. In the review, the following subheadings will be our guide in addition to this introduction and later, conclusion: a) Chapter Number, Title and Focus (b) Recorded Challenges and Successes of the Author (c) Author’s Selfless Service and Administrative Template (d) Historical Documents, Tables and Photos in the Book.

Chapter Number, Title And Focus

The author started the preface of the book with his reasons for writing the book, what informed the choice of the title, and what he intends the book to achieve before providing a chapter-by-chapter summary of the seven (7) chapter book. From the preface and forward, one can have an idea of not only numbers of the chapters but also the title and focus of each chapter. Chapter one is titled, from the Cradle, two, Abuloma as a Kingdom, Three, Amanyanabo Evolution and Resolution in Abuloma Kingdom, Four, Infrastructure Development. Five, Establishment of Abuloma Jetty. Six, Dedication of the Abuloma Community and introduction of Abuloma day and Seven, Resolution of the Ownership Rights of Mangroves and land tenure system in Abuloma.

Recorded Challenges And Successes Of The Author

In justifying writing the book, the author said the odds and challenges that he faced and successes he recorded partly propelled him to “put pen on paper”. So in the course of the review, we tried to find answers to the question: “What were those challenges and successes?” The work clearly spells out the recorded challenges and successes of the author, some of them being resolution of the Amanyanabo conflict, coronation of a King and the building of a new town hall, among many others.

Author’s Selfless Service And Administrative Template

Another factor that inspired the author is his “burning desire (Orumo) to serve, … redirect (his) good people of Abuloma … (into) a new dawn in the Abuloma leadership structure … (and) set a template for successful leadership in Abuloma Kingdom” (Giali, 2017: vii-viii). We were curious to find out how much of this the book conveys. Indeed we found sufficient indicators that his quest for leadership was for service and the book has set templates for successful leadership in Abuloma Kingdom.

Discussing the administrative organs of Abuloma, the book reveals how instrumental he was to setting resolutions to guide the administration of the youth council, community development committee and women forum (Giali, 2017: 48-50). The Abuloma Joint Council, under his leadership, passed and signed the said set of resolutions on 14th September, 2014; less than a year after his assumption of office as Chairman of the Council.

In his effort to “quench the Amayanaboship wrangling, the Chiefs Council under his leadership made several sacrifices and even “came up with the selfless idea that none of the incumbent chiefs of Abuloma … should be a candidate to the contest to the throne …so that they will be upright in their decision making (Giali, 2017: 138). Consistent with this line of selfless service, the author led a stool rotation selection system devoid of personal interest as his original War Canoe House (Ekpeli) and his new War Canoe House (Giali) are the last to ascend the throne (Giali, 2017: 154-159). The stool rotation system put in place is indeed a template that would reduce future leadership disputes in the administration of the community.

The book shows that the author achieved his “Orumo (burning) desire” of ending the conflicts and litigations over the Kingship stool. In reference here are the consent judgment over the matter and eventual coronation of the 1st Amayanabo, Brigadier General (Rtd) Bright Ateke Fiboinnumana (JP) on the 6th of August, 2016. As the book rightly claims, the coronation “put to rest the long dispute over the throne and has brought about a new dawn in Abuloma” (Giali, 2017: 169-174).

Other pointers to templates for successful administration and selfless service found in the book include: (a) Attraction and supervision of political projects for the community (pp: 177-189) (b) MOU between Abuloma Community and Gudi Royal House over the MDG Hall (pp: 181-188), (c) Store and land sharing agreement involving the Owubo and Iwori families at the new market/area (pp: 193 – 195), (d) Tenure-limit of chiefs’ ownership of stores at the new market (p: 195), (e) Provision of three month free accommodation and feeding for Police officers for the take off of the Police Station (p: 200), (f) Sharing vision for service via the articulation of “programs and style of administration” in his inaugural meeting as Chairman of Abuloma Council of Chiefs (pp:213-214), and (g) Resolution of the issue of ownership of mangrove land in Abuloma (pp: 227-229).

Historical Documents, Tables And Photos In The Book

There are a number of documents, tables and photos of historical significance in the book. From our enumeration, there are about thirteen (13) documents, twenty-two (22) photos, and twenty-two (22) tables of historical importance. The tables should have been eight (8) but one of them, which is on the past Chiefs, seems to be a “mother-table” as it is divided further into fourteen (14) tables. There is one (1) figure, the author’s family tree.

Conclusion

Despite a few initial errors, which must have been corrected in the final copy for this public presentation, the book achieved its aim in a very simple language, impressive colours, and great details. It is a rich addition to the literature on Wakirike history, culture and administration. It has my recommendation and I congratulate the author for his efforts in leading Abuloma into its “new dawn”.