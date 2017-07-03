Man Denounces Crime, Runs To Church

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Rumuepirikom Group, Port Harcourt, is rehabilitating a man (name withheld) who confessed his plan to launch an armed robbery attack.

The Tide learnt that, the man gave up himself to the church during the “Adventists’ rally against addictions in Port Harcourt City”, the leader, Pastor Chigozi Eti said.

Meanwhile, a group of four Seventh-Day Adventist Churches which make up the Rumuepirikom Group, has called for abstinence from alcohol, marijuana and other addictive substances.

A press release signed by Elder Goodliffe Mathhew, and made available to newsmen during the event said that abstinence from drug and other addictive substances will enhance security in the state.

The release also quoted the leader of the group, Pastor Chigozi Eti as saying that abstinence does not only reduce crime, but also promotes citizens’ health and improve their quality of life index.

It said that the June 29 walk against addictions was part of activities marking the week emphasis on addiction inline with the United Nations International Day Against Addiction and Illicit Trafficking which holds June 26 every year.

Pastor Eti who spoke to newsmen during the event, said that the prevalence of crimes like cultism, armed robbery, domestic violence and other social vices is directly lined to the free distribution of addictive drugs and substances.

“We are concerned that next generation if youths are being swept away by the scourge of substance abuse.

“Teens as young as 14 are experimenting with marijuana and mortgaging the future through weak academic performance and lifestyle, diseases like cancer, nervous breakdowns and mental disorientation”.

Eti also urged parents to closely watch their children and wards in all their activities.