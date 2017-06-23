Fathers’ Day: Awuse Advises Youths Against Crime

Fathers’ Day is a special annual event in honour of fatherhood and their influence in both the family and society at large. This year’s celebration was marked with special thanksgiving in most churches across Rivers State as well as presentation of gifts to deserving fathers by their families and loved ones.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the thanksgiving service at St Lukes Anglican Church Emohua district, a frontline politician and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sir, Chief Sergeant Awuse thanked God for His love and abundant blessings to humanity as the day calls for sober reflection, a time to appreciate and draw closer to God.

He urged fathers to use their privileged positions in their homes for the proper upbringing of their children and wards in order to enthrown a harmonious and egalitarian society that will promote peaceful co-existence in the state.

Chief Awuse enjoined youth of the state to embrace peace, shun cultism, criminality and other social vices for them to benefit and enjoy the democratic dividends of the present administration in the state. He thanked the church for honouring Ven (Prof) W.O. Wotogbe Weneka as Father of the Year 2017 and described it as well deserved.

In his sermon at the church service with the theme “Go Forward”, the vicar of St Lukes Anglican Church, Emohua District Rev. Canon Blessed N. Orji who read from Exodus 14:15 charged parents to guide and train their children in the ways of God that they go forward in life and also urged children to honour their parents so that their days will be long.

The chairman, organising committee of the father’s day celebration, Sir Eddy M. Obinna congratulated Ven Prof W.O. Wotogbe Weneka on the well deserved honour bestowed on him by the CMF of St Lukes Church Emohua as the father of the year 2017.

In his citation, the chairman noted that Ven. Prof. Wotogbe Weneka is currently a Professor of Comparative Religion and Head of Department in the Department of Religious and Cultural Studies University of Port Harcourt. He is a retired Archdeacon of the Diocese of Ikwerre and Pioneer Archdeacon of Emohua Archdeaconry among others.

He is also Fellow of Academic of Religion (FAR) awarded by his professional association, Nigerian Association for the Study of Religion (NASR) in 2013. Prof Wotogbe Weneka is happily married to Mrs Gloria Wotogbe-Weneka and the marriage is blessed with five surviving children.

In his vote of thanks, Ven Prof. Wotogbe Weneka thanked the church for the honour. He stated that to him it is a divine call for more selfless service to God and humanity. He prayed the church to always call on him whenever the need arises as he sees himself and family as members of St Lukes Church Emohua.