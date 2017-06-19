Constituents Hail Uwom, Apiafi For Effective Representation

Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marshall Stanley Uwom and member representing Ahoada East/Abua/Odual in the National Assembly, Hon. Betty Okagua Apiafi have been commended for effectively representing their constituencies.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to newsmen by the Abua/Odual Journalists forum at the end of its meeting in Port Harcourt.

The association said that both Uwom and Apiafi have used their connections both at the state and national levels to attract good will to the areas, thereby ensuring that the people benefit maximally from the present administration in the country.

It particularly commended the Deputy Speaker for his silent contributions towards the development of Abua/Odual.

The Association said that through the activities of Uwom, Abua/Odual is now recognized in the scheme of things in the state.

Speaking with newsmen, the chairman of the association, Mr. Memoye Oghu said that, it was the first time in the history of the state that the area has produced the number four citizen of the state.

“For the first time in the 50 years history of the state, Abua/Odual had produced the number four citizen in the administrative hierarchy of the state and so far he has not disappointed the people” he said.

Oghu also said that the association is happy that Governor’s Wike has recognised the immense contributions of Apiafi to the development of the state through the Distinguish Star Service Award conferred on her.