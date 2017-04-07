Surveyor-General Tasks Parents On Children Upbringing

The Permanent Secretary, office of the Surveyor-General and Surveyor-General of Rivers State, Surveyor Elenwo D.C. Noel has called on parents to “bring up their children in the way of the lord and with very sound moral ethicate”.

Surveyor Noel made this call while leading a delegation of surveyors General of the 36 states of the Federation to Lobia 3 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, home of the Surveyor-General of Nigeria, Surveyor ebisintei B. Awudu who buried his father last weekend.

Citing the example of the Surveyor-General, Surveyor Ebisintei B. Awudu, Surveyor Elenwo pointed out that his parents gave him sound training, without which he would not have been what he is today to his family, community, state and country, adding that they were in Bayelsa State commiserate with him over the death of his father.

“The quality of man depends on how well he is trained, Surveyor Awudu who we know, is a well-tutored surveyor, a highly experienced and professional surveyor and also somebody who has the fear of God, it is a good thing that has happened to Nigeria to have such a man experienced in oil and gas, planning and physical development and surveying itself as a profession”, Elenwo declared.

Surveyor Elenwo who used the opportunity to commend the ingenuity of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in signing and issuing over 2000 Certificates of Occupancy (Cof O) in less than two years to those who acquired landed property in the state as against previous governors who delayed the process said, the document has administrative, land use, legal and economic values to land developers and confers right of ownership to them.

He stressing that C of O is important also to those in the legal profession, builds environment and general physical planning of government and guarantees security of the land acquired by people, commending the Governor for that feat.