Checking Youth Unemployment

Sixty per cent of the Nigerian population is made up of young people below the age of 35 and governments at all levels have not taken serious cognisance of this. About eighty per cent of these youths are either unemployed or under-employed and this has made many observers to predict that the youthful population has left a time bomb waiting to be detonated.

Nigeria has the largest number of unemployed youths in Africa. One out of every three Nigerians is either unemployed or under-employed.

With the exceptions of electricity and infrastructure, youth unemployment is the third biggest problem confronting our nation today. It is the root cause of poverty, youth restiveness, gangsterism, bank robbery, kidnapping, assassinations, lawlessness, and all sorts of deviant behaviours. Among these band of unemployed youths are over three million young boys and girls with NYSC discharge certificates roaming about the nooks and crannies of the country searching for jobs that do not exist. Our tertiary institutions dump over 200,000 graduates into the labour market every year, thereby exacerbating the situation.

Youth unemployment has maligned our families and debased our education system. Parents are frustrated and traumatised at seeing their sons and daughters in crime and prostitution because of unemployment. The younger ones are discouraged from being serious with their studies because those who are already out of school ahead of them are jobless and frustrated.

Foreign embassies are inundated with Nigerian youths seeking visas to get out of the country because of the scourge of unemployment on daily basis. Prisons in Libya, Italy, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, etc are full of Nigerians for one crime or the other. Our friends have almost neglected us and foreign nations spite us because of the escapade of our youths in their countries. We can change all these if we have a people-oriented government.

Nigerian youthful population should be an advantage to the economy if well harnessed. In addition to constituting a dynamic workforce to produce goods and services for the nation, they should also make up the entrepreneurial class to drive the economy. We should enable them turn their imaginations into creation of new products and improvement of existing ones.

People like Mack Zuckerberg of the “facebook” fame and “Google” founders-Sergey Brin and Larry Page are all billionaires and within the age of 26 and 36. Our youths can perform such feats if given the right encouragement and atmosphere to explore their talents through hard work and creativity. Youths are painful assets to waste.

A nation that toys with her youths is toying with her destiny because they are the super structures on which the nation is built. We should formulate strategies and build institutions that will create opportunities to engage our youths in meaningful enterprises and to discourage them from criminal activities and purposeless travelling.

The nation must see youth unemployment as a monster that is debilitating our collective being. Instead of amassing military arsenal on kidnappers and bank robbers, we should fight their root-cause which is youth unemployment.

The youth of a nation are the trustees of its posterity and the last line of defence in times of wars and emergencies. They are an indispensable human capital that should be nurtured and preserved for national well-being and development.

Different countries have tackled their unemployment problems with different strategies and methods. China has used the massive manufacturing and export approach, while India is using the service industry to meaningfully engage her massive population.

Nigeria should use agriculture to tackle her unemployment problems. We have 910, 768km of arable land, 13,000km of water and 21 agricultural research institutions. We have large and healthy population of which about 60 per cent is made up of youth under 35 years of age.

The land is fertile and has different ecological zones to grow different types of plants. Agriculture has always been our highest employers of labour and has contributed meaningfully. So we can engage our youths in the production of more food for our country and more raw materials for our industries.

Massive cultivation and processing of cassava tubers into food and raw materials will positively engage our unemployed youth and provide meaningful job opportun-ities for them.

Youth unemployment has become a national embarrassment and should be handled with urgency and the emergency it deserves. Youths are leaders of today and tomorrow; we should not allow them to dissolve into oblivion because of our lack of national priorities. We must solve it before it swallows us.

We have formulated intervention funds for our banks, the aviation industry, the small scale industries etc. What about our youths? Development must be people-oriented and must have a human face. Kidnappers have now descended on school children, may be pregnant mothers will be next. Who knows whose turn it will be next?

Joseph writes from Enugu State.

Anthonia Joseph