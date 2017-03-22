Bonny Jetty: ‘We’ll Not Tolerate Disruptions’

By admin -
0
145
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during his inspection visit to the Bille/ BonnyJetty under construction, yesterday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  has  stated  that  nobody  will be allowed to stop the progress of construction  work at the Bille/ Bonny Jetty.
Addressing youths near the project site after his inspection  visit yesterday, Governor Wike  advised them to support and cooperate with the contractors.
He noted that the project is for the overall benefit of the residents of the area and the  riverine  communities  of Bonny Island, Bille and Nembe in neighbouring Bayelsa State.
The governor  wondered why youths in the  community  have refused to be employed by the contractor, preferring  to act as stumbling blocks to the smooth execution  of  the  project.
While stating that further efforts will be made to ensure that the youths of the area buy-into the project, Governor Wike noted that if such efforts fail, his administration  will take stronger measures  to protect the contractor  to deliver  the  project on schedule.
He said: “This project is crucial  to our improvement  of marine transport  to  Bonny , Bille and other adjoining  riverine communities.
“We are determined  to  complete the project on schedule.  Therefore, we will not tolerate any youth disrupting  work at the Bille/ Bonny Jetty  under construction.  We will take measures  to  protect the contractor to deliver  on  this project”.
The governor  expressed  satisfaction  with the quality of work  done so far by the contractor. He assured them of regular  payment  for milestones  achieved and the protection of their workforce.
The rehabilitation  of the Bille/ Bonny Jetty was conceived by the Wike administration  to improve the safety and security  of marine transport along that route.
Also yesterday, Governor Wike  inspected  ongoing work at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre.  Work at the structure  is nearing the 40percent mark as the contractor is preparing  the roofing  framework  for the Christian interdenominational facility.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR