Bonny Jetty: ‘We’ll Not Tolerate Disruptions’

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that nobody will be allowed to stop the progress of construction work at the Bille/ Bonny Jetty.

Addressing youths near the project site after his inspection visit yesterday, Governor Wike advised them to support and cooperate with the contractors.

He noted that the project is for the overall benefit of the residents of the area and the riverine communities of Bonny Island, Bille and Nembe in neighbouring Bayelsa State.

The governor wondered why youths in the community have refused to be employed by the contractor, preferring to act as stumbling blocks to the smooth execution of the project.

While stating that further efforts will be made to ensure that the youths of the area buy-into the project, Governor Wike noted that if such efforts fail, his administration will take stronger measures to protect the contractor to deliver the project on schedule.

He said: “This project is crucial to our improvement of marine transport to Bonny , Bille and other adjoining riverine communities.

“We are determined to complete the project on schedule. Therefore, we will not tolerate any youth disrupting work at the Bille/ Bonny Jetty under construction. We will take measures to protect the contractor to deliver on this project”.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far by the contractor. He assured them of regular payment for milestones achieved and the protection of their workforce.

The rehabilitation of the Bille/ Bonny Jetty was conceived by the Wike administration to improve the safety and security of marine transport along that route.

Also yesterday, Governor Wike inspected ongoing work at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre. Work at the structure is nearing the 40percent mark as the contractor is preparing the roofing framework for the Christian interdenominational facility.