Group Alerts On Dangers Of Sand Dredging In Etche

A community based pressure group in Rivers State, Etche Peoples Liberation Congress (EPLC) has said that the continous dredging of sand at the Otamiri River in Etche Local Government Area might lead to serious environmental problems in the area.

The group which said this in a briefing in Port Harcourt said that communities that might be affected are, Chokocho, Egwi, Umuanyanagu and Okomoko.

National President of the group, Comrade Japhet Ogbueri told newsmen that unless urgent steps were toaken, the communities might soon begin to feel the impacts of the dredging activities.

Comrade Ogbueri said that apart from the communities the Otamiri River is now being polluted.

“We are here to tell the world that four communities in Etche may sink any moment from now and Etche only traditional river, Otamiri is completely devastated by dredging activities.

He alleged that most of those involved in the dredging activities in the area, were doing it without regard to the environment stressing that no dredging companies in the area can boast of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report.

Comrade Ogbueri further alleged that efforts made so far to ensure that companies operating in the area comply with relevant environmental rules and regulations had not yielded any positive result.

He, however, warned the companies not to wait for the youths to take to the streets before they remedy the situation.

According to him, youths of Etche ethnic nationality will no longer fold their hands and watch their environment being destroyed by dredging companies.

Comrade Ogbueri also appealed to the Rivers State Government to intervene in the matter by calling on the companies to do the right thing in the overall interest of the people and the state.