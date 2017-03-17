Why We’re Investing In Sports Dev – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom  Wike says the state government is investing in the development  of  sports facilities  as a way of engaging youths in meaningful  sporting  activities and provide employment.
In a chat with newsmen during inspection of ongoing remodelling sports facilities  of the Diete Spiff Civic Centre on Wednesday, Governor Wike said  that sports will engage youths and ensure  that they shun crime.
According to him, hundreds of youths will be encouraged  to embrace sports because it is also a source of empowerment.
The governor  noted that  the sports facilities  at the Civic Centre will be  modernised  to serve this era.
He said: “Sports is a major component of the GDP of many countries. Here in Rivers State, we are developing  sports facilities  to ensure  that  many youths embrace sports.
“Those who  will be involved in sports will have no time  to  participate in crime  and social vices”.
The governor  specifically  said that the swimming pool, lawn tennis courts, badminton courts and the hostels at the centre are being recreated by his administration.
He said that the remodelling  of the sports facilities at the Civic Centre  is the second  phase of his administration’s  intervention in Diete Spiff Civic Centre.
Governor Wike  said that the first phase of the remodelling  was completed  in August  2016, which made the facility  available  to host the 2016 NBA  General Conference.
Wike also visited the ongoing construction of Federal High Court complex being funded by the Rivers State Government.
The building is almost 90 per cent completed and will be handed over to the Federal High Court as a way of boosting justice delivery in the state.

