Niger Chamber Woos Investors

The Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA) has called on investors to take advantage of the environment conducive for business created by government to invest in the state.

The Director-General of NCCIMA, Mr Adamu Salihu, made the call on Friday in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

“Niger state government has created conducive environment for various businesses to thrive in the state.

“Government also established industrial park to ensure industrialisation of the state,’’ he said.

Salihu urged prospective investors to register with the chamber, to enable them to access business opportunities existing in the state.

He said there were financial benefits available for business ventures operating in the state.

The director-general said that business ventures that registered with the chamber would have the preference of accessing N2 billion, Small Medium Enterprises funds with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said that the chamber met recently with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to assess customs tariff across the globe.

Salihu further said that government was also working with some international organisations to harmonise tax payment in the state.

“A bill is already before the state House of Assembly and very soon it will become a law that various business interests in the state will benefit,’’ he said.