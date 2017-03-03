Cycling:Team Rivers Moves To Improve Standard

The Rivers State Cycling Association has said that it will double its efforts to improve on its current standard in the sport to enable her compete favourably with her counterparts in other parts of the African continent.

National cycling coach who led the team to competiton, Miebaka Aggo, disclosed this in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the team would go back to the drawing board to put their house in order, and further work on the current standard and techniques on the sport to enable them face challenges associated with the sports in other parts of Africa.

“I recently found out that our performance is poor when it comes to Africa, but in the country (Nigeria) we are about the first in the sport”, Miebaka Aggo said.

Coach Aggo who revealed this shortly after the team’s return from the just-concluded Africa Cycling Championship held in Luxor, Egypt, said that the country won bronze medal by Jacinta Okorie.

He explained that the team has to work harder to enable them progress further and get to the desired height in the nation, Africa and the world level, saying that, the training process is now intensified to ensure that their (Team Rivers’) target in the continent is achieved.

However, the first and second positions in the competition were bagged by South Africa- Mauritius and Algeria respectively.