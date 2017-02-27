Africa Junior T/Tennis Tourney: Kwara Team Departs Ilorin For Lagos Camp

Three Kwara Table Tennis players and their coach at the weekend departed Ilorin for Lagos to participate in a 10-day camping ahead of the Africa Junior Championships scheduled for Tunisia in April.

The players are Rofiat Jimoh, Iyanu Falana and Sukurat Aiyelabegan who are led by Coach Kehinde Aiyelabegan.

Tidesports gathered that they are to join 29 other players from across the country.

Addressing the players before their departure, the state’s Director of Sports, Tunde Kazeem, charged them to be disciplined, focused and be good ambassadors of the state.

Kazeem, who thanked Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed for his support to the team and sports development in the state, urged the players to ensure they made the final to Tunisia.

The director called on philanthropists and corporate organisations to assist in sports development, noting that the camping would go a long way to showcase their talents to the entire world.

The Africa Championships will commence in Tunisia on April 3.