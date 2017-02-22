Umahi’s Aide Seeks Youth Involvement In Fighting Crime

The Technical Assistant to Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Mr Emmanuel Aja Saturday called for involvement of more youths in the fight against crime in communities in the state.

Aja, who is also the President-General, Ishiagu Youths Development Association (IYDA) made the call in an interview with newsmen.

According to him, youths know the communities and people in the communities, hence involving them in crime fighting and control will yield positive result.

“The present security challenges in our various communities demand collaboration and cooperation between the police and leadership of the communities, if the war against crime and control should be won.

“The inclusion of more youths in the security architecture of the state is pivotal for achieving a crime free society, because every criminal comes from a village and members of community know themselves.

“Therefore, government should involve more youths under the local government area vigilante arrangement to assist in crime fighting, control and prevention,’’ Aja said.

He, however, lauded the state government for supporting security agencies and vigilante groups, adding that the development had contributed to the reduction in crime and criminal activities in the state.

The governor’s aide appealed to local government chairmen in the state and town union leaders to support government’s efforts by approving and funding vigilante groups in their areas.

“The Governor recently donated 16-seater buses to all the government approved vigilante groups in all 13 local government areas of Ebonyi.

“The Governor’s efforts must be complemented by council chairmen and town union leaders to properly position the vigilante outfits to provide effective service to the rural populace.’’

Aja said that the recent police breakthrough in the arrest of some notorious kidnap and armed robbery suspects in some parts of the state was made possible by active involvement of vigilantes.