Trump As Owha?

The rites of passage for the aged in the culture of Ogba people of Rivers State, Nigeria, peaks with a cultural carnival, which takes place in December/January. During the grand finale, various masquerades perform at the arena; each type comes in multiple, adorned in costumes that proclaim its peculiarity and displays its choreography to specific percussion-based rhythmic patterns.

The festival attracts tourists from far and near to Omoku, the local government headquarters, to witness what is considered a variant of Mardi Gras without the erotically suggestive undertones that characterize the New Orleans event.

At the festival, people are usually in celebratory mood and events go on smoothly. However, there is a particular masquerade that is a lone-ranger and its entry ushers in chaos; its name is owha. It is machete-wielding and chases any and every person with the intent of inflicting injury, hence it is put on a long leash with many able-bodied young men as handlers.

When angered by the restraints from the handlers, the owha turns around, goes after the handlers and the event is in crisis until somehow it is brought under control and forced out of the arena. Thereafter, the festivities continue to a cheerful conclusion.

Incidentally, the owha is relevant in other cultures in Nigeria where it is, naturally, known by other names.

I spent my youth days in the United States during the screaming seventies and that remains a period I relished and still cherish. What I find worrisome in the current affairs in the US is that President Donald Trump may not be aware of and appreciate the immense responsibilities that go with the enormity of powers of incumbent in the office he now occupies. I think he needed to have gone through political apprenticeship (not Reality TV Apprenticeship) before occupying the most powerful office in the world.

Since taking office, it has been one contentious issue after another: Australia refugee deal, Mexico’swall project and “bad hombres,” Germany euro accusations, putting Putin at par with Merkel, discriminatory travel ban that has drawn Americans to the streets and has been challenged by the Judiciary. The word “ally” is now being redefined, alliances have been shaken to their roots and discordant tunes are consistently emanating from the erstwhile hallowed halls of the Oval Office.

With what Kathleen Parker aptly referred to as “the perilous absurdities emanating from the White House” and the bullying of the other arms of government, free enterprise and the fourth estate now dubbed “the most dishonest people on earth,” not to talk of his obvious immaturity and irritability, Trump has shown every sign of the owha.

Former President Ronald Reagan was there to moderate the actions of Henry Kissinger, and President Cater dutifully followed Andrew Young with roses to apologize for the bruised toes of many African leaders.

The essence of “the buck stops here” is that the President has the final say and so should not be quick in speech or action.

So I ask: if Trump puts his foot in his mouth,who will intervene? What office is there to apologize to world leaders when Trump does the expected? Will the cabinet have the courage to invoke the letters and spirit of Section 4 of the 25th Amendment or the system of checks and balances effectively play the role of the handlers of owha?

In my opinion, President Trump should take a crash course in Political Science 101 and Diplomacy 101 and submit to psychological deprogramming or reprogramming, just as President Eisenhower accepted being deprogramed from his military psyche. Otherwise, the handlers would need all the energy they can muster to keep this owha in check and perhaps the 46th President of the United States of America may just be around the corner.The legendary beauty and irresistible allure of the US is at stake.

Osai is of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt.

Jason O. Osai