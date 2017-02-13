Ogoni Clean Up: RSG To Partner FG

The Rivers State Government has pledged to partner with the Federal Government to ensure the success of the on-going cleanup programme in Ogoniland.

Commissioner for Environment Professor (Mrs Roseline Konya disclosed this during a workship in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

Professor Konya also said that the cleanup exercise will not be politicised stressing that the Rivers State Governorment is determined to ensure that Ogoniland is cleansed of oil pollution.

She also stressed the need for the people to support the government effort to ensure the success of the cleanup exercise.

Meanwhile, the Honorable Minister of Environment, Hajia Amina Mohammed has disclosed plan by the ministry to train thousands of Ogoni women in agricultural development.

The minister who said this during a tour of the Rivers State Songbai farm project at Bunu Tai said that the proposed training will be carried out in partnership with the United Nations Training and Research (UNTAR) and the Rivers State Sustainable development Agency (RSSDA).

She also said that the training in line with the on-going cleanup exercise by the Federal Government. According to her phase one of the programme will include agro support, mentoring, finance and business market place reporting.

Others include promotion of agro enterprise development through the importation of specialised skills in agricultural development amongst others.

Earlier the president of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) Mr Legborsi Pyaybora said that mosop is deeply concerned over the cleanup exercise, stressing that there is need to increase activities as far as the exercise was concerned to reduce the rate of pollution in Ogoniland.

He commended the Federal Government for the proposed training of Ogoni women in agricultural development.