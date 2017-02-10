PH Fire Victims Seek Govt’s Assistance

Residents of Oromenizingbo Community and traders at the Naval Officers Wives Association Market at Borikiri, all in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, have cried out to the Rivers State Government to come to their aid following the fire that gutted their houses and stores.

The Tide learnt that one person died and several others sustained injuries during the fire disaster in which over 40 houses were affected at Oromenizingbo community while about 52 lockup stores were burnt during the inferno at NOWA market at Borikiri axis of the state capital

Conducting the Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency and Relief Services, Hon. Bereni Ben Irisofe, and journalists round the two affected areas, the landlord of the burnt Houses at Oromenizigbo, Mr. Hector Ajikeru informed that the fire incident was probably caused by an act of carelessness by one of the tenants.

Ajikeru informed that one Sunday Udoh who is also a tenant lost his life while Mr Major Anwurun who was seriously injured is currently receiving medical treatment at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Choba.

Ajikeru said property worth millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno and called on the state government for assistance.

While at the NOWA Market, the traders, mostly women, called on the state government to come to their aid following the fire incident that occurred recently, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The president of the NOWA Market, Mrs Iliya Rebecca, lamented that the fire has rendered most of her members hopeless as their goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the fire which was attributed to electrical fault.

Rebecca also pleaded to the government to send relief materials to alleviate their current plight.

She commended the state government for responding quickly through the Office of the Emergency and Relief Services, adding that this shows commitment to the welfare of the people.

About 52 lockup stores were burnt by the ravaging fire.

While Responding, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency and Relief Services, Hon Bereni Ben Irisofe onbehalf of the government commiserated with the family of the deceased person and all the victims of the fire disaster.

Irisofe assured that his office will make a detailed report to His Excellency, Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike, as he expressed optimistic that the Governor with his compassionate nature may act promptly to alleviate their plight.

He encouraged those affected by the fire disaster to continue to be law abiding, exercise patience and give full support to the Wike-led administration.