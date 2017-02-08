Eleme Demands Fair Treatment From Firms, FG

The people of Eleme in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State are worried that inspite of being host to a refinery, the largest petrochemical plant on the West African sub region, Indorama, and hundreds of other companies and Federal Government-owned establishments all contributing to the national economy, they have little or nothing to show for its contributions.

The President of O.E’La Obor Eleme Worldwide which is a general assembly of Eleme People, Mr. Israel Abbey, expressed this disappointment in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

He said: “The case of Eleme Community is that of being in the water, yet having no water to drink.

“Inspite of its huge contributions to the national economy, Eleme has no good roads, no water. The water is polluted with benzene such that if you drill a borehole, you observe the presence of crude oil deposits in the water coming out”.

Abbey also noted that, for the over 50 years the Eleme Refinery had been in existence no indigene of the area had been considered to occupy the position of its Managing Director.

The community leader who attributed the situation to the peaceful disposition of the people, stressing that Eleme people are peaceful to a fault and that was the major reason why the government and companies take them for granted.

Abbey who stated that time has come for Eleme people to be treated fairly expressed fear that a new generation of the people might no longer be peaceful to a fault and would decide to exert force to get what belongs to them.

He urged the firms and government to consider a holistic development plan for the people.

Abbey described Indorama as a success story of Nigerian Privatisation for giving the immediate host community 7.5% equity share of the firm but said the gesture had caused a feeling of bitterness and acrimony as the rest parts of Eleme were not carried along even when they also suffer directly the negative impacts of the company’s operations.

He said the leadership of the assembly plans need to dialogue with Indorama and other notable organizations on the need to also consider the welfare of the larger community of Eleme people.

Chris Oluoh/Eberechi Akwarandu