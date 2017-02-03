Towards A United Nigeria

Recently, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that the Niger Delta people would not seek to divide Nigeria, as the nation’s unity was non-negotiable.

Wike who was speaking in Sokoto when he paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III said, “leaders and people of Nigeria will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria. This is because the country remaining as one indivisible entity is non-negotiable and of paramount importance”.

The Rivers State chief executive believes that the interest of Nigerians and Africans would be better served with Nigeria remaining as one ‘strong and united nation’.

Wike’s statement, however, did not go down well with some stakeholders in the Niger Delta. Three civil society organisations in the region, the Niger Delta Security Watch Organisation of Nigeria (NDSWON), Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI) and the Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (FHRACC), in a joint statement by their respective leaders, Dickson Bekederemo, Austin Ozobo and Alowei Cleric respectively, disagreed with Governor Wike, saying that his unconditional support for the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria was unacceptable especially in the face of a defective federal structure that favours only a section of the country.

According to the groups, “the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria do not exist in the minds and hearts of the federating regions that constitute the country. The unity and indivisibility of Nigeria exist only in a piece of document called the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999”.

Dissecting the two statements carefully, both Governor Wike and the three groups appear to be riding on one horse though with different horse whips. Nigeria was established and built on the platform of unity and indivisibility before independence in 1960 under a British colony. Although like most colonies, it was not constructed for internal coherence rather for the administrative convenience of the British. This structure has continued to haunt Nigeria till today.

The people of the Niger Delta region are aggrieved because they feel marginalized by the Nigerian government. Likewise, the Igbo ethnic nationality is craving for separation because they feel the federal structure is defective and favours only a section of the country, most especially the Hausa/Fulani to be precise.

The Concise Dictionary of Politics defines federalism as “an organizational principle of a political system, emphasising both vertical power-sharing across different levels of governance (centre-region) and at the same time, the integration of different territorial and socio-economic units, cultural and ethnic groups in one single polity”.

In truth, the unity of Nigeria was compromised the moment a section of the country felt more qualified to rule the country while others are regarded as second class citizens. Under true federalism, the people that produce the resources that sustain the country should not be denied the benefits of their resources as it is now the case with the Niger Delta region.

A united people should see themselves as an egalitarian society other than creating a feudal system where a vast majority of Nigerians are made to lord it over the rest of the country. A united people do not celebrate ethno-religious killings where some people are religiously bound to kill others with impunity.

Such unity is likened to the unity between the snake and the mouse in which the mouse exists at the mercy of the snake.

Whether negotiable or not, the unity of the country is paramount, but where a section capitalises on the minority structure of the others to continuously suppress and oppress them, there is every tendency of seeking to opt out.

If Nigeria must remain as a united and indivisible entity, Nigerians would need to negotiate the basis of their unity at a sovereign national conference that would be open to all. The outcome of such conference must be sincerely adopted and implemented. More importantly, we must bring Nigeria back on the path of true federalism.

Alternatively, to avoid wasting our resources on another conference, the report and recommendations of the last National Conference convoked by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan should be dusted and brought out for consideration.

Several Nigerians, including former Vice President Abubakar Atiku and former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, have advocated the restructuring of Nigeria to ensure the development and growth of the federating units. This, to me, is the best way to go as it will make government and governance less centralized, less suffocating and less dictatorial.

In all of these, the central issue is the resource control which will enable each federating unit of the country control its resources and develop at its own pace, while only contributing to the sustenance of the country at the federal level. I think this is the only way out of the current political and economic quagmire that has held Nigeria down over these years.

Shedie Okpara