The Media And Democracy In Nigeria

The Nigerian Press Council was established by Nigerian Press Council Decree No. 85 of 1992. It was promulgated by the government of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babandiga to deal with complaints by members of the public against the conduct of journalists in their professional capacity.

With an amendment to the decree, General Abdulsalam Abubakar’s government vested in the council, powers previously exercisable by the Newspapers Registration Board under the controversial Newspaper Decree No. 43 of 1993.

However, the Abubakar government repealed Decree No. 43 of 1993 and published it on the same day that it was repealed. It immediately and surreptitious re-introduced the obnoxious provision of the decree into the amended Press Council Decree, without proper announcement. It was known as the Nigerian Press Council Annulments Decree No. 60 of 1999. The new function of the Nigerian Press Council includes the powers to register journalists as well as newspapers and magazines annually.

Be that as it may, the decree has legal sanctions on the proprietors and publishers of newspapers and magazines, which fail to register in accordance with the provisions of the decree.

Indeed, no country can live in freedom where its people are made to suffer physically or financially for criticizing their government, its actions or its officials. A successful democratic society must ensure that the fundamental human rights and basic freedoms of the people are respected as enshrined in the constitution. This basic freedom guarantees the corporate existence and health of democracy. These rights include the rights to property, freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of worship, freedom to form and join political parties.

Nigerian journalists are critical to the development of the country. They help to unmasking the erstwhile Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Alhaji Salisu Ibrahim Buhari, for falsifying his age and for claiming a degree he did not posses from University of Toronto.

The Press also dared to raise questions about the age and claims of call to the English Bar made by the former Senate President, Late Chief Evans Enwerem. There are other countless discoveries made by the Press in our present democratic process.

Similar investigative reportings were made in other countries leading to either arrest or jail of journalists.

For instance, Picis Njawe, Publishing Manager of Le Messenger was slammed into Douda Prison for ten months, for printing a report that President Paul Biya took of cameroon ill at the Cameroon National Football Cup finals.

In Cote V. Ivaire, six journalists with the “Le Populaire” an independent newspaper, were arrested in April and May, 1999, for insulting the Head of State and for disturbing public order on account of an article alleging that he bought a doctorate degree in Economics.

Many other oppressive measures such as torching of media houses (The Guardian etc) banning of publication, imposing heavy taxies on newsprints, detention and outright killing of journalists were used by the military to gag the Nigerian Press in the past.

Whereas, the 14th July, 1992 document by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights stressed that detention as punishment for the expression of an opinion is one of the most reprehensible means to ensure silence and as such constitutes serious violation of human rights.

The practice of journalism cannot be separated from freedom of expression. The compulsory licensing of journalists violates the rights to freedom of expression because it restricts the practice of journalism, which is an exercise of the right to freedom of expression. The freedom to practice journalism is an asset that must therefore be protected and guaranteed.

Indeed, it should be stated that the military’s return to the barracks on May 29, 1999 in Nigeria offered another opportunity for a more liberal and conducive democratic atmosphere for the media to hold those in government accountable to the people.

Journalists as watchdogs played some vital roles leading to the current democracy we are enjoying in Nigeria.

Also, the robust debate of issues, such as the jumbo pay earned by political office holders, the Niger Delta questions, the resource control, and failed contract issues are made possible as a result of democratic civility and press freedom. The Mass Media plays a pivotal role as agenda setters and provides the fora for raising conflicts to the level of discussion.

A guaranteed free press also plays a watchdog function in a democratic society, bringing to people the information they need to exercise independent judgement in electing public officials of their choice. There is, therefore, the need for both the government and the citizenry to support the press their watchdog role. A suppressed Press is automatically a suppressed nation.

Agomuo writes from Port Harcourt.

Godspower Agomuo