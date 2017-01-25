Wike Unveils Doctors’ Salary Structure Committee …As Normal Activities Resume At BMSH

In the bid to ensure an uninterrupted medical service delivery in Rivers State, the State governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike has set up a committee to look into the issues relating to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (MONMESS) in the state.

The Committee has the State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry as the head and the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Fred Kpakol, Head of Service, Barr. Rufus Godwins, Commissioner For Health, Dr Theophilus Odagme and the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State Branch, Dr Datonye Alasia as members.

Addressing medical doctors at the Conference Hall of the Braithewaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH), the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Theophilus Odagme faulted the three-day warning strike action embarked upon by the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) of the state while issues raised by the doctors on their welfare was on-going.

Odagme who restated the State government’s commitment in ensuring quality health service delivery in the state maintained that such strike actions would only negate the efforts and impede the aims of the government.

Odagme said “ I am addressing this gathering with a heavy heart because I know that strike is a sign of weakness and I also know that doctors are not weak people who can not negotiate. Strike cannot add to healthcare delivery in this state and so I urge us to strive to correct the public perception of doctors as those who love strike”.

The commissioner who noted that the country was in recession with many states of the federation having difficulty in staff salary payments commended the State government for its upto date salary payment urging the doctors to be patient as the government would leave no stone unturned in meeting the needs of the doctors.

Also speaking, the Head of Department, Medicine, BMSH, Dr Bonas Harry noted with dismay the strike action by NAGGMDP stating that the doctors would take the blame of such action while negotiations were on-going.

“Two things that happened too quickly recently and is not very good are the House officers strike earlier and this NAGGMDP strike. The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and NAGGMDP do not always need to rush to go on strike until discussion have been concluded because if they do, they will be blamed.

Harry who is also a consultant cardiologist urged the doctors to follow due process such as having proper discussion with consultants to look at patients, make room for emergency to ensure that the hospital is not totally closed down among other things and called on government to expedite actions on outstanding issues to avoid distortions in programmes and services.

Former State chairman of the NMA, Dr Ibifuro Green also stressed the need for the doctors to go on negotiation rather than strike action and called on the health commissioner to deal lightly with the doctors for an efficient healthcare delivery in the state.

Meanwhile, normal medical services has returned to the BMSH and all government hospitals in the state.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu