The Good,The Ugly Of Technology

Research has proven that technology can have a negative or positive impact on human lives. We are definitely at a point in history where very few people have given critical thought to new social realities and what they mean for the individual and society. Now, the question is: “does technology help build your intellect or does it hinder its process?”

A researched chart of technology users will show that people between 18 and 19 years are affected by 95.1%, 20-24 years (92.8%); 25-29 years (72.7%); 30 years and above (37%), while students are affected by 85.2%. This detailed analysis shows that the most users of technology fall between 18 and 19 years with students taking the second position in the chart.

Just 20 years ago, you could find school children and undergraduates either reading their books or research work with the burning desire to learn more and achieve good grades or having fun, playing games etc. You could also see the underaged riding bikes, playing outdoor or indoor games, or even creating their own form of play that didn’t require costly equipment or parental supervision. The dining room table was a place where families came together to eat and talk about their day and after dinner became the center for baking, crafts and homework. Today, things have changed with technology taking the centre stage of our lives.

Interestingly, the impact of technology is felt mostly by children and more in negative ways. It cannot be said that technology isn’t helping positively. Yes, it is, but the negative effects are heart-aching. Technology’s impact on the 21st century family is very devastating, weakening or fracturing the very foundation of the family and disintegrating the core values that years ago were the fabric that held families together.

Entertainment technology such as television (TV), internet, video games, 1-pads, cell phones have advanced so rapidly such that many families now depend on them for lifestyles. A 2010 Kaiser Foundation study showed that elementary aged children use an average 7.5 hours a day on entertainment technologies. Seventy-five percent of these children have TVs in their bedrooms. Fun conversation has now been replaced by both the small and big screen’ online conversation.

Parents and guardians have to wake up to their responsibility by paying close attention to their children and wards. This is because a wide expanse of social media platforms is being created everyday ditching out all sorts of pornographic pictures and unedifying images and information for human consumption without proper check.

So, what is the impact of technology on the developing child? Children’s developing sensory, motor and attachment systems have biologically not evolved to accommodate this period. Children now rely on technology for the majonty of their play. This grossly limits their creativity and imagination, as well as limiting necessary challenges to their bodies to achieve optimal sensory and motor development. Today’s youth are entering school struggling, with self regulation and attention in skills necessary for learning, eventually becoming significant in behavior management problems for teachers in the classroom.

Four critical factors are, however, necessary to achieve healthy child development. These are movement, touch, human connection and exposure to nature. These types of sensory imputs ensure normal development of posture, bilateral co-ordination, optimal arousal and self regulation necessary for achieving foundation skills.

It is important that parents, teachers and therapists help the society to wake up and see the devastating effects that technology is having not only on our physical, psychological and behavioural health, but also on our ability to learn and sustain personal and family relationships. Here are some negative effects of technology.

Lack of Sleep Habits: The ambient glow of screens can affect the release of melatonin, a sleep chemical. This effect is dangerous because it gets us sucked into online activities that can keep us up too late, and the constant stream of information can make it difficult to tum off our brains. Keeping it out of the bedroom will save us a lot of good than bad for a healthy habit.

Excessive Spending: Money spent on buying data and most of these gadgets can rather be spent on more meaningful and beneficial things.

Dwindling Social Skills: The ability to read body language and social cues in other people reduces because of online social media outlets.

Obesity: You might find this shocking but it is true as most people spend their day engrossed in video games, chatting, watching you-tube videos and spend less time being active and exercising. This increases the chances of obesity. Also, the advertisment of various junk food online affects healthy eating as they are convinced to try such foods.

Higher Energy Consumption: People don’t turn off their devices, and in most cases devices like computer, mobile phones and television are not disconnected from the plug even after charging.

Research has proven that these devices are energy sapping and most health issues are caused by these devices.

Neurosis: Technology causes people to suffer from mental and emotional disturbances, such as anxiety, phobia (fear) and delusions which are symptoms of neurosis.

Loss of Hearing and Eyesight : Using headphones, and earbuds can cause people to lose their hearing overtime. Likewise, straining your eyes looking at computer and device screens can cause damage to the eye early in life.

Alalibo is of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola

Trudy Alalibo