Okada Rider Arraigned Over Ear Piece Theft

A commercial motorcyclist, Rasak Jimoh, 30, was recently arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing ear piece valued N1,500.

The accused, a resident of No. 8, Akerele St., Ikeja, Lagos, is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi told the court that the accused committed the offences with others still at large, on November 19, 2016 at Akilo Junction, Ogba, Lagos.

He said the accused stole the ear piece belonging to the complainant, Chima Andrew also attempted to snatch Andrew’s mobile phone valued N58, 000 before he was apprehended.

Egunjobi said that in his attempt to steal the complainant’s phone, the accused snatched the ear piece while riding close to the complainant who was on another motorcycle.

“The accused forcefully snatched the ear piece and also damaged the wind screen of a tricycle with registration number KSF-73 QD valued at N15, 000 belonging to one Yusuf Zakari while trying to run away.’’

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 285, 337, 404 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate M.O. Osinbajo granted the accused N20, 000 bail with one surety.

Osinbajo said the surety should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of payment of tax to Lagos State Government.

She ordered that the accused be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons pending the perfection of his bail and adjourned the case till January 19 for mention.