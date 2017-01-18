Must We Dress Improperly?

There is a popular adage that says: “Dress the way you want to be addressed.” Exposing the body under any guise should be a punishable offence because it is immoral and irresponsible.

Proper dressing is for everyone regardless of sex. We should pay attention to our physical appearance so that we can look good and attract attention to ourselves. Whether we like it or not, people react to the way we look more than they do to the way we are.

As I stated earlier, good or decent dressing is not only limited to the female sex, it is for both sexes. Males should consider dressing properly as well. It worries me that the recent fashion trend now is awe-striking. If care is not taken, no one will put on decent clothes again.

The dressing style that dominates our society today is the putting on of torn jeans, sagging with dirty boxers that look like bed sheets proudly put on by their users. This definitely is irresponsible and cannot be taken as proper act.

Obviously, good-looking people are most likely to be accepted than dirty-looking persons. This is irrespective of how talented they are. In today’s fashion world, women ‘dress to kill,’ according to them. They put on skimpy, too tight clothes showing their cleavages and lead many people to sin. This might be their aim after all, but they must be called to order.

Good dressing comes with commonsense which everyone should have. It is not what someone has to talk excessively before any one should know that decent dressing is good and proper. It is sad that most people don’t know that they have a God-given responsibility to take care of themselves and look good. Rather they allow the wiles of fashion to take hold of them.

How we dress or look can hinder God’s blessings from getting to us. Yes, it is true that God doesn’t look on the outward appearance, but the heart. Yet the outward look is important as well. This is because men don’t look at the heart either, but at the outward appearance.

Men judge by what they see. We should never forget that we live among men on earth. If God will use someone to bless you, you have to dress for the opportunity. An opportunity can pass you by just because of the way you look.

On the other hand, some people dress as if the world had fallen on their shoulders. They dress in a way that shows they suffer from stress, depression and the rest which ought not to be. Even if such persons have challenges or problems there can never be justifiable reasons why they should look that way and destroy the opportunities that come their way.

Indeed, we must dress for where we are going and not where we are coming from. Let us appear in clothings that cover those issues or problems we might be facing.

Most people dress in clothings that tarnish the image of their families. This is unacceptable. These people forget that as children of God, they are children of kings. It obviously brings pleasure to God and the family.If we dress well and properly.

I would like to advise both men and women on this issue. I advise women to dress in appropriate clothigns. Even if they want to expose some parts of their bodies, let them expose the right parts. Women should put on clothings that will enhance their moral standard and standing in society. They should not let the crazy fashion trend to take hold of their senses because a woman’s pride is her inward and outward appearance.

My advice to men is the same but in a different direction. They should keep their beards well-shaven. But if they want to grow it, they should trim it always and keep it neat. They have to put on mature clothes, appear neat and less rough.

We must understand that different occasions require different appearances and clothings. But most importantly, we must not forget that people look at us when we dress. And opportunities can pass us by if we are improperly dressed.

Looking good is not the same thing as looking expensive. You can shop anywhere you feel like, no matter the cost and still look good. I am not saying we should spend extravagantly because we have to look classic. Let’s put on what we can afford but let it be neat.

We have to put on clothes with dignity. Our clothes must be neat and properly ironed. Our shoes must be polished and presentable. This will make us appear like kings or queens.

Finally, putting on beautiful smiles on our faces is a part of good appearance. It makes us look younger, gives us favour and attracts healthy attention to us.

Alalibo is a student of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic

Trudy Alalibo