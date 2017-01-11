We’ve Disloged APC With Projects -Wike …Declares 2017, Year Of Infrastructure Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been completely dislodged in the state with the people-oriented projects executed by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

He said that despite attempts by the opposition to distract him, he will continue the tempo on delivering on people-oriented projects, this year.

Speaking while commissioning the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday, Wike said the APC lost voice in the state because leaders of the party are only involved in anti-people programmes.

The governor, who called on APC members to join hands to make the state great, urged the opposition to desist from actions that will stifle development.

With massive development ongoing across the state, Wike emphasized that APC has lost face and support of the people.

“We are not here to give excuses because what we promise we will fulfill it.”

He commended the Akpor people for giving him support and standing by him always, noting that time has come to reciprocate the people’s gesture.

He said: “There is no more APC in Rivers State, we have used projects to dislodge the APC in the state.

Wike further said: “All those that know, must not come close because my people have given me the instrument to go to war against enemies of Rivers State”.

Commenting on the road, Wike said that the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road traverses three communities and two wards, and promised to also construct the one linking Rumuekini community

He said that he has fulfilled the promises made to the people of the area, adding that more projects will be executed in the area.

Commissioner of Works, Iheanyichukwu Bathuel disclosed that the four kilometre road connects three communities of Ozuoba, Ogbogoro, and Choba.

He stated that since the completion of the road, economic activity has improved with the value of properties now competing with the city centre.

Spokesman of the Rumuokparali community, Sir Chris Abel expressed the gratitude of the people to Wike for fulfilling his campaign promise to them.

The Rumuokparali community extended traditional gifts to Wike. They included a machete, lantern, yams, salt and gari.

Meanwhile, speaking during the unveiling of the Rumunduru-Eneka Link Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Monday, Wike said that he remains committed to fulfilling all his campaign promises, and lampooned the national leadership of the APC for wasting all its time trying to undo his administration.

He said if the APC national leadership had focused half of its energy on improving the living condition of Nigerians, the country would have made remarkable progress since 2015.

“While they are busy dismissing policemen, I am busy doing projects. If they owe Nigerians nothing, I owe my people projects.

“Instead of them to help us make Rivers State better, they are plotting on how to commit evil. My business this year is to deliver projects”, the governor remarked.

He called on Rivers people to disregard what they read in newspapers about the state, noting that the administration is on course.

The governor said that all the evil machinations of the APC national leadership in connivance with their foot soldiers in Rivers State are targeted at making PDP weak before 2019, adding that such plots have already failed.

He said unless the APC national leadership takes off its eyes from Rivers State, APC states will continue to be engrossed in developmental and security struggles.

He said: “You gave me your votes, so I will not give you excuses. That is why I am executing pro-people projects “.

In his remarks, state Work Commissioner, Bathuel Iheanyichukwu said the new road has resolved the traffic challenges in the area and improved the economy of communities along the road.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Prince Collins Onunwo said that Wike has restored the hope of the people of the state.

Shortly after the inauguration of the road, Wike in company of PDP stalwarts inspected ongoing works at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.