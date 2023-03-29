Osinbajo Seeks Global Synergy Against Terrorism In Africa

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday celebrated the ouster of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

The National Deputy Chairman of the party, (North), Umar Damagum, was announced yesterday as Ayu’s replacement in an acting capacity.

Ayu’s exit comes barely two days after the Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State suspended the former chairman with immediate effect.

Ayu had been embroiled in a bitter feud with some high-ranking PDP members led by five governors identified as the G5: Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

With the emergence of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the party’s May 2022 primary, the G5 refused to join the campaign unless Ayu resigned.

The face-off culminated in the party’s defeat at the February 25 presidential election.

Moments after Ayu’s removal was made public yesterday, Wike celebrated the defeat at the commissioning of the Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“You see how God works? All those people who were plotting evil against us, they are now the ones suffering it,” he said.

Wike further mocked the former PDP National Chairman: “Ayu said nobody can suspend him but today, he has packed out from the national office. We have an acting chairman. I told him he will go whether he likes it or not, he will go.”

“Those lawyers telling you that the ward has no power to suspend you, that it’s only National Executive Council (NEC), then you don’t understand what is happening. When you came, it was the ward that suspended (Uche) Secondus, and you went and took office, is it not?”

“So, is it now that you know that it is only NEC that can suspend you? Let me tell you, since they’ve not told you, the court has struck off that section of our constitution that says it’s only NEC can suspend (chairman). PDP did not even appeal the judgement.

“So, forget it, you are gone. You are wasting your time. We are ready for the battle. I am not from Benue, but I have interest and that interest is that Ayu must go”.

He advised Ayu to come to terms with the reality that his calamitous reign has come to an end.

The governor said Ayu’s claim that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) can suspend him was a pointer that he was suffering from delusion of grandeur.

He declared that Ayu cannot reap from a party by presiding over its affairs, where he has not sown or secured any electoral victory for it.

Wike pointed out that Ayu’s suspension by his ward executive shows that he is not a formidable force and respected political leader who commands loyal followers.

“Look at it, a national chairman, your own ward will be suspending you. Does it not tell you that you are not on ground? Your own ward will be suspending you and you go to television to say only NEC can suspend you. Stay, wait for NEC, but then know that you’re gone”, he asserted

The governor noted that Ayu could not secure winning votes for his preferred candidate in the February 25 presidential election, in addition to electoral failure that greeted him because he lost his unit, ward, local government and the state to the opposition party.

“Ayu, the man you supported for president you didn’t give him the vote, he lost. We supported a southern president and we won in our states for equity, justice and fairness.

“A man who lost his unit, a man who lost his ward, a man who lost his local government, a man who lost his state and he is coming to preside over us who won our units, won our wards, won our local governments, won our state, something must be wrong”, he said.

Wike also told Ayu: “You cannot reap where you never sowed. If all of us have lost our states, what will you be chairing.

“You want to use Rivers State to be chairman, we are not party to that. Go and bring your own local government. Here (in Rivers), we won 32 over 32 seats for House of Assembly; Ayu, how many did you win? Here, we won the three seats for Senate too; Ayu, how many did you win? We won 11 out of the 13 seats for House of representatives; Ayu, how many did you win?”

Commenting on the Trans-Kalabari Road project, Wike dismissed sceptics who had assumed he won’t complete the project.

According to him, despite the kidnap of Lubrik Construction Company staff for five months in a bid to disrupt the project, he pressed on and ensured its completion in his tenure.

The governor commended Kalabari people for supporting the PDP and delivering winning votes in the three local government areas for Sir Siminialayi Fubara to emerge the governor-elect.

Performing the inauguration of the project, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State noted that Wike has done so well for Rivers people because of the spread of his development projects in virtually every community.

Makinde said he is following in the footstep of Wike to sustain the pace of delivery of democratic dividends to people of Oyo State who have graciously re-elected him for a second tenure.

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. Dakorinima Alabo George-Kelly, said the Trans-Kalabari Road that is 13. 545 kilometers long linking six Kalabari communities to mainland, was awarded on March 23, 2021, and completed on schedule.

“Several governments in the past had made futile attempts to commence this project, but they were all efforts in futilities. You came, you awarded and in no time we are here for the commissioning of the project. Your Excellency, you have put your name in the sands of time so far the Kalabari ethnicity is concerned.

“Before now, out of the 33 towns and villages of the Kalabari ethnic nationality, only 12 were linked up to the mainland. Your Excellency, Nyesom Wike has linked up extra six to the mainland.”

In his goodwill message, Chairman of Rivers State Elders Forum, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, noted that 18 months after he was privileged to perform the flag-off of the Trans-Kalabari Road, against the expectation of sceptics, it has been inaugurated.

According to him, it shows that Wike was not like other politicians who promise what they cannot fulfill, adding that Kalabari people were eternally grateful to him.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Michael Williams, flanked by his counterparts of Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru, expressed the appreciation of Kalabari people to Wike for fulfilling his promise of delivering the phase one of the Trans-Kalabari Road within his tenure.