Rivers
Customs Seize 24 Illegal Containers In Onne Port
The Nigeria Customs Services has seizured 24 containers laden with vegetable oil, comprising a total of 24, 860 gallons of 25 and 10 litres La-Jonic vegetable oil with other 29,800 gallons of 25 litres and 5,060 gallons of 10 litres with pay value of #833,172,538.42.
Speaking during a press briefing yesterday at the Onne Port, the Customs Area Controller Area 2 command Onne controller Baba Imam said also seized was 24 containers laden with 1,165 cartons of Analgin injection and fireworks with other items 286 cartons of Analgin injection I.M.V, 2/5g/5ml, 210 cartons of Banga, 273 cartons of W Tail, 216 cartons of coloured flowers, 180 cartons of pops.
He stated that the total duty paid value for the 26 containers is #94,652,168.39 adding that the seized cartons of Analgin injection will be handed over to NAFDAC yesterday in the spirit of interagency collaboration.
He said they will continue to build on the robust relationship with other sister agencies to rid the society off criminal elements that are working against the interest of the country.
Taking journalists around the seizured containers in the Port the Onne controller command also said that one 20ft container of machete was detained on documentation grounds pending provision of end user certificate.
He stated that they can not but underscore the necessity and imperativeness of synergy, collaboration and intelligence sharing as the above seizures were made purely with intelligence gathered and 100 percent physical examination.
He said investigation is still ongoing through they legal/ intelligent unit to arrest the culprits and bring them to book as soon as possible.
The Customs Area 2 command pointed out is success since assumed duty this year stating that the revenue generation of the command was given a target of 336 billion naira as they target for the year.
According to him as at yesterday the command has generated a total of revenue of Fifty -four billion,nine hundred and ninety two million, one hundred and twenty three thousand, six hundred and eighty seven naira, fifteen kobo (#54,992,123,687.15) which translate to 16.3 percent of the target.
“When compared to the same period last year the command had an increase in revenue of one billion,one hundred and thirty two million, nine hundred and twenty five thousand, five hundred and fifty six naira, eighty two kobo (#1,132,925,556.82).
“This figure realised is inspite of not having vessels berth in Onne Port for some time due to the election atmosphere.
“We look forward to continuous rise in the revenue generation in the coming months as we expect vessels to berth on our coastline within the next few weeks”, Imam said.
He commended the critical role play by the media especially in the area of sensitisation and enlightenment of all stakeholders and the society at large in order to achieve willful compliance to trade laws of all imports and export.
He encouraged the media to continue to educate the public while the command will continue to reinvigorate strategies that will enhance they performance.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Rivers
Party Chief Hails Fubara, Lawmaker- Elect’s Victory
The successful election of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amaopusenibo Siminialayi Fubara and his State House of Assembly counterpart for Emohua Constituency, Hon Justina Emeji, has been described as the best thing that has happened to Ward 11 of Egbeda Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The leader of PDP in Ward 11 of the local government, High Chief David Omereji, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in the area recently, said it was a good thing to deliver Fubara and Emeji during the governorship and House of Assembly elections, and expressed delight for delivering all the 20 units of the Ward to the PDP.
While returning all the glory to God for the feat, the politician thanked the people of the area for their overwhelming support to the PDP as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for playing according to the rules of engagement during the exercise.
Omereji noted further that Rivers people would remain eternally grateful to Governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike for making them proud within the past seven and half years of his administration, saying, “We shall continue to stand by him as he remains our mentor, role model, principal and father.”
Omereji continued that Wike has given to the State a wonderful person to replace him in the person of Amaopusenibo Siminialayi Fubara to consolidate on the NEW Rivers Vision, stressing that the people of Egbeda Community are proud associating with the Governor.
On her part, the Councillor representing Ward 11 in Emohua Legislative Assembly, Hon Beauty Omereji, described the election as the best in the area.
She applauded the peaceful atmosphere in which it was conducted in the community, contending that the exemplary leadership often exhibited by the PDP leader in the area was what had made the electoral accomplishment possible.
The Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly described the party chieftain as a man who is well- enlightened and endowed with so much capacity to continue to deliver PDP in Egbeda community and beyond.
Rivers
Onuchuku Commends Wike On Employment At IAUE …Warns Against Cultism, Corruption
The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for granting his request to employ new workers at the institution.
Onuchuku made the commendation while declaring open a two-day orientation programme for the newly employed workers at the Institution’s main campus in Rumuolumini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday.
The V.C. noted that the employment has reduced the shortage of manpower at the institution and would empower it to sustain its position in human capacity development in the state and Nigeria at large.
He also charged the new employees to be committed to the discharge of their responsibilities, and added that it would be the only way to show their gratefulness to the State Government for the opportunity.
The Professor of Economics disclosed that the orientation was organised to acquaint the new entrants with the rules and regulations guiding the operations of the university.
He cautioned them against all forms of unethical practices, stressing that his administration would not hesitate to sanction those found culpable of any form of misconduct, particularly all kinds of extortion from the students.
“Some of the students are just managing to survive, don’t force them to buy books. Don’t extort money from the students when they come to your offices for one service or the other”, he charged.
Onuchuku told the workers to be punctual and regular at work, while also insisting on the need to cultivate cordial relationship with their superiors and other colleagues, as he re-emphasised punishment for any corrupt action.
“Come to work early, relate well with your superiors and colleagues, and don’t do the wrong thing”, he advised.
Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Acting Registrar, Mr Donald Okogbaa, disclosed that the shortage of manpower was a great concern to the Vice-Chancellor when he assumed office, hinting that the dwindling workforce informed the VC’s appeal to the Governor, as he expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for the approval.
Describing the VC as visionary administrator, Okogbaa enjoined the new staff of the institution to employ the best international work practice in order to enable the management of the School support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision for the tertiary institution.
The Registrar also said the orientation was carefully planned to inform the staff of the policies, procedures, and operations of the institution to empower them to work without problems, as well as to reshape their mindset about the civil service.
He reminded them that the university operates differently from the mainstream civil service and the management would not hesitate to employ all the enabling laws of the institution to punish those who contravene the laws and statutes.
The Registrar also gave a brief history of the institution and explained the university structure.
In the same vein, the Dean, Faculty of Education, Professor Vincent Asuru, gave a talk on the teacher and students: distinction in teaching and learning/classroom management and conduct, while Professor Femi Shaka of the University of Port Harcourt spoke on examination malpractice and the implications.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
NAFDAC Warns Against Unapproved Cosmetics Use
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians not to use unapproved cosmetics because the dangers were largely irreversible.
The Director-General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning during the media sensitisation workshop on dangers of bleaching creams and regulatory controls for South South Journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday.
Adeyeye, who was represented by Dr. Leonard Omokpariola, Director, Drug Evaluation and Research, said the menace of unapproved cosmetics such as bleaching creams in Nigeria had become a national health emergency that required multi-faced regulatory approach.
According to the NAFDAC D-G, the unapproved cosmetics used banned and toxic chemicals to achieve skin lightening effects that leaves the user with undesirable effects.
She listed some of the harmful effects of bleaching creams to include cancer, damage to vital organs of the body like kidney and liver.
It also causes skin cancer, irritation and allergy, skin burn and rashes, wrinkles, premature skin ageing and prolonged healing of wounds.
The DG said that the World Health Organisation in a 2018 study, revealed that use of skin bleaching creams was prevalent among 77 per cent of Nigerian women which was highest in Africa, compared to 59 per cent in Togo, 35 per cent in South Africa and 27 per cent women in Senegal.
She said the essence of the sensitisation workshop was to train Journalists and stakeholders, who will inform the public on the dangers of those cosmetics.
Adeyeye added that the sensitisation workshop was a Train the Trainers’ programme with the great expectation that participants would assume role of champions in the campaign against use of bleaching creams in the country.
She added that after the sensitisation campaign, the agency would take stringent regulatory actions to stem the dangerous tide of rampant and pervasive cases of Nigerians using bleaching creams.
The director general thanked journalists and stakeholders for their collaboration and support for NAFDAC to rid the country of the menace of substandard and falsified medicines, unwholesome foods, corrosive cosmetics and other substandard regulated products.
Representatives of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, cosmetics manufacturers, supermarket operators, Nigerian Customs Health officials, amongst other stakeholders attended the workshop.
Earlier, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, NAFDAC Director of Public Affairs, said the war against menace of bleaching cream across the country was sequel to a resolution of the 2022 Senate, promoted by Sen Oluremi Tinubu.
According to Jimoh, the Senate resolution crystallised to a memorandum from the Secretary to Government of the Federation directing NAFDAC to strengthen its regulatory functions to curb the menace.
