Party Chief Hails Fubara, Lawmaker- Elect’s Victory

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for granting his request to employ new workers at the institution.

Onuchuku made the commendation while declaring open a two-day orientation programme for the newly employed workers at the Institution’s main campus in Rumuolumini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday.

The V.C. noted that the employment has reduced the shortage of manpower at the institution and would empower it to sustain its position in human capacity development in the state and Nigeria at large.

He also charged the new employees to be committed to the discharge of their responsibilities, and added that it would be the only way to show their gratefulness to the State Government for the opportunity.

The Professor of Economics disclosed that the orientation was organised to acquaint the new entrants with the rules and regulations guiding the operations of the university.

He cautioned them against all forms of unethical practices, stressing that his administration would not hesitate to sanction those found culpable of any form of misconduct, particularly all kinds of extortion from the students.

“Some of the students are just managing to survive, don’t force them to buy books. Don’t extort money from the students when they come to your offices for one service or the other”, he charged.

Onuchuku told the workers to be punctual and regular at work, while also insisting on the need to cultivate cordial relationship with their superiors and other colleagues, as he re-emphasised punishment for any corrupt action.

“Come to work early, relate well with your superiors and colleagues, and don’t do the wrong thing”, he advised.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Acting Registrar, Mr Donald Okogbaa, disclosed that the shortage of manpower was a great concern to the Vice-Chancellor when he assumed office, hinting that the dwindling workforce informed the VC’s appeal to the Governor, as he expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for the approval.

Describing the VC as visionary administrator, Okogbaa enjoined the new staff of the institution to employ the best international work practice in order to enable the management of the School support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision for the tertiary institution.

The Registrar also said the orientation was carefully planned to inform the staff of the policies, procedures, and operations of the institution to empower them to work without problems, as well as to reshape their mindset about the civil service.

He reminded them that the university operates differently from the mainstream civil service and the management would not hesitate to employ all the enabling laws of the institution to punish those who contravene the laws and statutes.

The Registrar also gave a brief history of the institution and explained the university structure.

In the same vein, the Dean, Faculty of Education, Professor Vincent Asuru, gave a talk on the teacher and students: distinction in teaching and learning/classroom management and conduct, while Professor Femi Shaka of the University of Port Harcourt spoke on examination malpractice and the implications.

