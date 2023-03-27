Small Claims Court Commences Sitting In Bayelsa

The people jubilated on Saturday, as the Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, stormed the Ughelli Motor Park, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

Oborevwori, on his way to his Osubi residence for the first time after he was declared the winner of the March 18 Governorship election, made a stop over at the Ughelli Motor Park and greeted the people who trooped out in their large numbers.

Also at Osubi, his community was thrown into a wild celebration as he arrived home after the governorship election victory.

From the Osubi Airport, where he was received in a carnival-like manner, Oborevwori, accompanied by the Deputy Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Mr Solomon Ighrakpata, and host of others, walked all through to his residence.

Addressing the people at the Osubi Civil Centre, the Governor-Elect, said he was elated by the show of love, support and prayers for him by well meaning people of Delta and promised not to disappoint them.

He said his victory at the just-concluded governorship election in the State was to the glory of God, and appealed to the people for their support.

Oborevwori said, “I want to sincerely thank our leaders, the youths, women, and non-indigenes of the state. We give God the praise.

“Please, tomorrow (yesterday) in Church, thank God for this victory because it is God that gave us this victory. God is not a man that lies and we know the light that shines in Government House will continue to shine. You have done very well and it is God that will pay you back”.

Oborevwori, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria added that; “I will not disappoint the people.

“I want to assure the youths that they will be part of my government, we will work together, we will partner together. Delta has done very well.

“I will consolidate on the legacies, dividends, projects that this present administration has done. No projects will be abandoned. I have promised the people of the state that I will do more.

“There will be meaningful development, opportunities for all our youths, there will be realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security.

“Together, we will have a peaceful state with your cooperation and the cooperation of all our youths, leaders, religious leaders, we will achieve the peace. I will listen to you more; we will do more and achieve more in the government that is coming”.