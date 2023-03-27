Niger Delta
‘Diri Met Criteria For Guber Polls’
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Screening Committee for Bayelsa State has screened and cleared Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.
The Tide learnt that the screening exercise took place at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.
Report states that Diri, who is the incumbent Governor of the oil-rich state, is the lone aspirant from the party that picked the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms for the November polls.
Chairman of the screening committee and Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, said the panel screened Governor Diri in line with guidelines of the party and as stipulated in the Electoral Law.
Shaibu said the Bayelsa helmsman met all the requirements of the party for the election.
“We have checked the documents of Governor Douye Diri and have also interviewed him. Having satisfied our question-and-answer process, we discovered that he is not only worthy to contest the election but also have no encumbrances as far as his documents are concerned.
“Regardless of the fact that he is the incumbent Governor, and having been a Senator of the Federal Republic, we still went through his documents page by page to ensure that there is nothing that is contrary to the Electoral Law.
“Having met all the conditions and in line with the process, you have been cleared by the committee. We wish you well in the forthcoming election in Bayelsa State.
“We know you have performed well as governor and by the grace of God, you will continue with the good work you have started after the election to make Bayelsa the state that Bayelsans dream to have”, the Committee said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,
Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Small Claims Court Commences Sitting In Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Judiciary under the leadership of Hon. Justice M. A. Ayemieye, the Ag. Chief Judge, has established the Small Claims Court in the state.
The Tide reports that the Small Claims Court has since commenced sitting from the 20th of March, at the State Multi-door Court House, High Court Complex, Ovom, and at the Hon. Justice Koripamo David Ungbuku High Court complex, Onopa, Yenagoa, the state capital.
The Tide further gathered that the court is saddled with the responsibility of claim for money in any debt recovery action with value not exceeding N5,000,000.00, and can be filed at the Small Claims Court Registry located at the Hon. Justice Koripamo David Ungbuku High Court complex.
A statement issued by Mr. Julius Lambert Nyananyo, Head, Media and Information Department of the state Judiciary for and onbehalf of the Chief Registrar, Bayelsa State Judiciary (High Court) said the Small Claims Court is an innovation in the Nigeria legal system, with a view to helping small business operators recover debt owed for goods supplied.
The statement reads in part: “The small claims court will assist business men and it does not have to go through litigation system that may take longer time to reach a final decision.
“The State Judiciary had earlier inaugurated the Management Committee on the 4th of January, 2023 for effective take off of the Small Claims Court”.
The Head, Media and Information of the State Judiciary also noted in his statement that the Small Claims Court is very affordable and easy to use, hence one does not need to have a lawyer to represent him or file his matter.
“An individual, partnership, association or corporation can use a small claims court as cases are speedily dispensed. However, claimants and defendants must reside and do business in Bayelsa State”, he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Nyananyo aslo called on the attention of legal practitioners and interested members of the public to the fact that handbooks and practice directions were also available at the state judiciary and online at the judiciary website: bayelsastatejudiciary.gov.ng.
The statement urged the public to take advantage of the Small Claims Court.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,
Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Ex-Uniuyo VC’s Wife Emerges First Female CIPM Chairman In A’Ibom
Wife of a former Vice-Chancellor of University of Uyo, Dr Rosalyn Essien, has been elected as the first female Chairman of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in Akwa Ibom State.
The Tide’s source reports that Essien was elected unopposed at the institute’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), with the theme: “The Human Resources Methods of The Master,” in Uyo.
Essien, who holds B.A (Hons.) in English Language degree from University of Uyo, and Master and Doctoral degrees, is a seasoned bureaucrat with interest in human resources management.
Aside going through various cadres within the Akwa Ibom civil service, she had also attended courses in conflict management in some countries, including South Africa, Britain and United States of America.
In her acceptance speech, Essien said her position as CIPM Vice-Chairman in the last two years had given her the opportunity of fully understanding the dynamics and workings of the institute.
According to her, her emergence as Chairman is a call to duty.
“Leadership is all about shared vision and responsibility. I want to assure you that during my tenure, I intend to build on the achievements of my predecessor”, she said.
Also speaking, the immediate past Chairman of the institute, Mr Anthony Isonguyo, highlighted his achievements to include: training of members, advocacy through courtesy calls/visits to some notable firms in the state.
He said the immediate past executives, under his leadership, had also reached out to some organisations for training of their workforce, while they had successfully completed training for other firms.
In his goodwill message, CIPM National President, Mr Mojid Olusegun, said the institute would remain a strong voice in the bargaining for a new minimum wage from the Federal Government.
Olusegun, who was represented by the South-South Zonal Vice-President, Mr Samuel Omeregun, said that the institute would continue to deliver effective human resources services as its core mandate.
Niger Delta
Jubilation In Ughelli, Osubi As Delta Governor-Elect Visits Home
The people jubilated on Saturday, as the Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, stormed the Ughelli Motor Park, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.
Oborevwori, on his way to his Osubi residence for the first time after he was declared the winner of the March 18 Governorship election, made a stop over at the Ughelli Motor Park and greeted the people who trooped out in their large numbers.
Also at Osubi, his community was thrown into a wild celebration as he arrived home after the governorship election victory.
From the Osubi Airport, where he was received in a carnival-like manner, Oborevwori, accompanied by the Deputy Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Mr Solomon Ighrakpata, and host of others, walked all through to his residence.
Addressing the people at the Osubi Civil Centre, the Governor-Elect, said he was elated by the show of love, support and prayers for him by well meaning people of Delta and promised not to disappoint them.
He said his victory at the just-concluded governorship election in the State was to the glory of God, and appealed to the people for their support.
Oborevwori said, “I want to sincerely thank our leaders, the youths, women, and non-indigenes of the state. We give God the praise.
“Please, tomorrow (yesterday) in Church, thank God for this victory because it is God that gave us this victory. God is not a man that lies and we know the light that shines in Government House will continue to shine. You have done very well and it is God that will pay you back”.
Oborevwori, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria added that; “I will not disappoint the people.
“I want to assure the youths that they will be part of my government, we will work together, we will partner together. Delta has done very well.
“I will consolidate on the legacies, dividends, projects that this present administration has done. No projects will be abandoned. I have promised the people of the state that I will do more.
“There will be meaningful development, opportunities for all our youths, there will be realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security.
“Together, we will have a peaceful state with your cooperation and the cooperation of all our youths, leaders, religious leaders, we will achieve the peace. I will listen to you more; we will do more and achieve more in the government that is coming”.
