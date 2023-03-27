Environment
First Phase Of Trans Kalabari Road: Wike Brought Development To Kalabari Land -Minama Monarch
As Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, commissions the first phase of the Trans Kalabari Road on Tuesday, Amanyanabo of Minama community in Asari Toru Local Government Area, HRH King Iboroma Talbot Pokubo has said that Governor Wike’s administration has brought development to the doorstep of the Kalabari kingdom.
King pokubo who said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the road has opened up communities in the area for development.
He said the road has not only boosted development in the area but checked the cost of going to Minama from Abonnema.
King Pokubo however said it is the wish of the people that all communities in Asari Toru Local Government Area be connected by road.
“As an Asalgan,I want everyone and every villages in Asari Toru local Government Area to be connected to other parts of the state.
“We have Oporoma,Sama and we also have Tema Ifoko road which is supposed to be connected to Abalama.
“It could be the second or third phase of Trans Kalabari Road. The Tema Ifoko road has been abandoned for along time,”he said.
On the victory of Sir Siminalaye Fubara, Pokubo described Fubara as a technocrat who will surely bring his wealth of experience to bear on the governance of the state.
“Sir Fubara is a vibrant person and he has gone through all the rigorous processes in becoming governor,as an experience leader and as a civil servant from the scratch to Accountant General.
“You can see that he has gone through all the processes”, the monarch said.
The Minama monarch also urged the incoming Governor to look into Education, health care and human capital development
He particularly said accomodations be provided to teachers both at the tertiary and primary schools, while teachers at the rural areas be encouraged to teach.
Environment
Climate Change: Water Scarcity ’ll Displace 700m By 2030 -Commissioner
With the current climate scenerio around the world, and reliable water supply sources pumping away through flood, droughts and natural disaster, it has been predicted that water scarcity would displace between 24million to 70million people by 2030.
This is even as three out of ten people in Nigeria do not have clean water close to them, thereby putting them under constant threat from waterborne diseases like Cholera and the likes.
Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku stated this while presenting his keynote address at the World Water Day celebration with the theme ‘Accelerating Change To Solve The Water And Sanitation Crisis’, in Portharcourt, last Wednesday.
Ebeku who noted that the climate was changing at an alarming rate explained that more frequent and extreme flooding was polluting fragile water sources and longer droughts drying up springs, stating that this has made it even harder for the world’s poorest people to get clean water.
According to him, the Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) No.6 as established by the UN General Assembly in 2015, was about ‘Clean Water and Sanitation for all’ with the sixth outcome targeting safe and affordable water.
The Commissioner said “findings from WHO and UN-Water’s Global Analysis and Assessment of Sanitation and Drinking-Water(GLAAS), report shows that acceleration is needed in many countries to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 -water and sanitation for all by 2030″.
With barely seven years left, Ebeku expressed fears that the more the climate changes with flooding, droughts and other natural disasters, the more challenging it becomes to hit the 2030 deadline.
“Dire consequences of climate change and extreme weather events bring more attention to the issues, underlining an urgent need for a whole-of society approach and global cooperation to act together”, Ebeku said.
While noting that the GLAAS 2022 report showed that countries making progress demonstrated high level of political commitment and investments in improving safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) systems, Ebeku stressed the need for the Nigerian government to take a queue for the achievement of safe and affordable water for it’s citizens.
He further called on the government and stakeholders to scale up support for WASH service delivery through strengthened governance, financing, monitoring, regulation and capacity development.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Environment
NiMET Raises Alarm Over Concentration Of Green House Gases In Atmosphere
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has cautioned the public on the continues rise of average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere with devastating global consequences.
NiMet noted that it is very clear, however, that no country in the world is immune against the effect of the changing climate, whether as an emitter or non-emitter of these gases.
The Director General/CEO, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu in his keynote address on the occasion of the World Meteorological Day, in Abuja, said the world had seen ravaging storms cutting across several international borders during their lifecycles.
This therefore he explained, echoes the essential of cooperation at the core of existence of the WMO. “Indeed, happenings over the years have taught us all that weather has no boundary.”
Matazu, while speaking at the event, with the theme: The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generation, said: “As you may be aware, every year on the 23rd of March, the World celebrates Meteorological Day.
“This ‘day’ commemorates the coming into force on 23rd March 1950 of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organisation.”
According to Matazu, Prior to this date, the International Meteorological Organisation existed since 1873, as a cooperation of international bodies or institutions working tirelessly together, exchanging data and making forecasts for the good of all.
“This cooperation has been strengthened since the establishment of the World Meteorological organisation (WMO).Over the years, society as well as science has evolved.”
Speaking further, the NiMet boss, represented by the Director, Research and Training NiMet Prof. Effiom Oku, maintained: “Technology has allowed us to modernise the way activities are conducted in a more concise and efficient manner. We have witnessed the transition from an analogue society to a digital one, and the evolvement is expected to continue. In the same way, the world climate has transited from variability to change while variability still continues within different climate environment.
“The global atmosphere continues to warm while nations struggle to adjust to the reality of combating climate change amidst economic gains.”
He said as an organisation of 187 Member States and 6 Member Territories, the WMO requires that all its members will operate with common vision and goals. “The World Meteorological Day therefore, offers opportunity for member countries to converge ideas and resources; and align in one common thematic area.
“The ‘Day’ showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHss) such as NiMet and NIHSA (Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency) to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.”
“Therefore , while we work tirelessly to improve on our activities, we must not forget to prepare the future generation for the task ahead”, Matazu said.
Environment
Group Plans Solar Powered Energy In Niger Delta
Stakeholders have expressed commitment to provide Solar Mini-Grid Electricity to some communities without electricity in the Niger Delta to tackle pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.
The Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), , Mr Dumnamene Fyneface, said this in a telephone interview in Port Harcourt.
He said that YEAC-Nigeria and YEAC-UK Ltd engaged NXT GRID Netherlands and its Nigeria subsidiary to develop the project.
According to him, the project will commence from Umuolu community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, and will be extended to other communities.
He said the commitment was part of measures to address pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and artisanal refinery pollution including soot in the state.
“The effort will reduce the use of illegally-refined petroleum products by communities which hitherto depended on the products, especially fuel for their generators and kerosene for their lanterns as energy sources.
“The project will also support the communities to power their homes since they do not have access to electricity.
“The project is expected to discourage oil theft, reduce fossil fuel extraction, fight environmental pollution and climate change while providing clean, renewable and affordable energy to households.
“Those other communities that are also hard-to-reach and have not had access to electricity for a long time will definitely benefit from the project being rolled out in phases,” he said.
Fyneface said that the project would as well discourage those youths that were engaged in illegal artisanal refineries and other unauthorised activities, because people would no longer patronise them.
He said that the development would provide job opportunities to the communities, thereby, giving them alternative livelihoods away from various environmental crimes.
“It will also provide the communities other business opportunities that the electricity can power through what we call ‘Productive Use’, thus reducing environmental pollution.
“It will also help in the fight against climate change as the communities that are engaged in such illegal activities will have their minds disabused.”
Fyneface said that the Productive Use was a project meant to support the youth, women and persons with disabilities by providing grants, soft and revolving loans to the community.
He said that the essence of the project was to assist the people by engaging them in various businesses using the renewable energy system.
According to him, the objective of the organisation is to reduce pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, artisanal refining and environmental pollution.
Fyneface added: “The organisation tries to discourage families from patronising illegally refined petroleum products as energy sources to power their homes through generators, thereby, making artisanal refineries unattractive’’.
“We believe that if we can provide alternative livelihood opportunities for artisanal refiners, pipeline vandalism, artisanal refining and associated environmental pollution will automatically be reduced.’’
By: John Bibor
