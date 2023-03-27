NiMET Raises Alarm Over Concentration Of Green House Gases In Atmosphere 

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has cautioned the public on the continues rise of average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere with devastating global consequences.

NiMet noted that it is very clear, however, that no country in the world is immune against the effect of the changing climate, whether as an emitter or non-emitter of these gases.

The Director General/CEO, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu in his keynote address on the occasion of the World Meteorological Day, in Abuja, said the world had seen ravaging storms cutting across several international borders during their lifecycles.

This therefore he explained, echoes the essential of cooperation at the core of existence of the WMO. “Indeed, happenings over the years have taught us all that weather has no boundary.”

Matazu, while speaking at the event, with the theme: The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generation, said: “As you may be aware, every year on the 23rd of March, the World celebrates Meteorological Day.

“This ‘day’ commemorates the coming into force on 23rd March 1950 of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organisation.”

According to Matazu, Prior to this date, the International Meteorological Organisation existed since 1873, as a cooperation of international bodies or institutions working tirelessly together, exchanging data and making forecasts for the good of all.

“This cooperation has been strengthened since the establishment of the World Meteorological organisation (WMO).Over the years, society as well as science has evolved.”

Speaking further, the NiMet boss, represented by the Director, Research and Training NiMet Prof. Effiom Oku, maintained: “Technology has allowed us to modernise the way activities are conducted in a more concise and efficient manner. We have witnessed the transition from an analogue society to a digital one, and the evolvement is expected to continue. In the same way, the world climate has transited from variability to change while variability still continues within different climate environment.

“The global atmosphere continues to warm while nations struggle to adjust to the reality of combating climate change amidst economic gains.”

He said as an organisation of 187 Member States and 6 Member Territories, the WMO requires that all its members will operate with common vision and goals. “The World Meteorological Day therefore, offers opportunity for member countries to converge ideas and resources; and align in one common thematic area.

“The ‘Day’ showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHss) such as NiMet and NIHSA (Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency) to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.”

“Therefore , while we work tirelessly to improve on our activities, we must not forget to prepare the future generation for the task ahead”, Matazu said.