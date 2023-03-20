Kaduna State University Gets New Librarian

Prof. Jacob Olorunfemi of the Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Ilorin, has called on tertiary institutions to insist on merit for students’ admission into Nigerian varsities.

Olorunfemi made the appeal on Thursday in Ilorin while delivering his valedictory lecture titled: “Revisiting the why and how of what is where”.

According to him, admission of students should be based on merit and any admission request to the Vice Chancellor must be strictly based on merit and not on quota/distribution policy.

He said: “There is even no provision for discretion, and that subsists until the rule is changed.”

The don, who until his retirement teaches in the Faculty of Social Sciences of the university, also called for the abrogation of 25 per cent quota for educationally less developed states in Nigeria.

He argued that there is no longer any state in Nigeria without a state-owned university in Nigeria.

“The 25 per cent quota for educationally less developed states be jettisoned, as there is no state without a state-owned university in Nigeria (NUC, 2022).

“Catchment area should be modified to include all the states that are contiguous to the state of location of the university.

“The university Senate should not under any circumstances abrogate its role in the development of curriculum for the university,” he said.

The expert in Geography also stated that admission into universities be separated from those of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

He explained that applicants to tertiary institutions be given the choice of at least three institutions with the second and third choices from institutions located in the other two major ethnic groups of Nigeria.

Olorunfemi called for the reintroduction of Geography as among the six core courses at the senior secondary school level.

He submitted that Geography be reintroduced as one of the six compulsory core courses at the senior secondary level, because of its utility.

“Geography should be retained in both the faculties of Science and Social Sciences to provide additional entry opportunities for potential students.

“It should be immediately introduced to the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, because of its importance and relevance to the training of police and other security officers,” he added.

Besides, the Geographer called for sufficient investments to develop education in Nigeria, adding that good education is a catalyst for national transformation and development.

He also advocated that the right of all and sundry in an organisation must be assured, guaranteed and protected.

“Promotion should not be based on sentiments, while appropriate criteria should be advertised far ahead of time, such that staff members can do a self-assessment,” he advised.

Speaking also, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the university. commended Olorunfemi for his contribution towards development of education.

Egbewole, who was represented by Prof. Abayomi Omotesho, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), described the professor as an academic worthy of emulation, while congratulating him on his retirement.