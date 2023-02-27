Education
NEDC Donates Food Items, Books To Indigent Students In N/East
The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated food items and exercise books to students of tertiary institutions in the region.
The Managing Director of the commission, Mr Mohammed Alkali, said this while presenting the items to representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), last Thursday in Maiduguri.
He said the gesture was inline with the commission’s mandate in area of humanitarian support.
Represented by Mohammed Umaru, the NEDC Coordinator in the state, Alkali said such support was not the first of its kind to students in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba.
He urged the leadership of the student union to ensure the items reached thier members across the zone, to ameliorate their hardship.
“Our believe is that the materials will go round the desired targeted students.
“The essence is to alleviate the suffering being faced by students in North East,” he said.
Responding, the Coordinator, NANS Zone – E, Mr Alhassan Adam lauded the gesture, describing it as timely.
He commended the commission for its intervention aimed at addressing education and humanitarian challenges in the region.
Adam also expressed readiness of the association to ensure effective distribution of the items to deserving students.
TheTide source reports that the items inclue 600 bags of 25kg of rice, 600 cartons of pasta, 60 cartons of vegetable oil and 10,000 exercise books.
Education
Bayelsa Education Trust Fund Equips 12 Schools With Bayelsa Education Trust Fund Equips 12 Schools With Computers, Kits For Coding And Robotics
The Bayelsa Educational Development Trust Fund (EDTF), has distributed computers and accessories for coding and robotic practicals to 12 model schools across the eight local government areas in Bayelsa State.
Dr Gentle Emelah, Commissioner for Education in Bayelsa, who presented the items to the benefitting school principals last Wednesday in Yenagoa, reiterated the state government commitment to providing quality education in all parts of the state.
He said the presentation of the materials followed an earlier training of 103 students on computer programming and robotics, adding that the equipment would provide an opportunity for students to have practical training.
He urged the principals to make the computers and materials available to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) teachers who had been trained earlier on coding and robotics.
The Tide source reports that the occasion also witnessed the grand finale of Schools Debate, sponsored by EDTF for 32 schools from the eight council areas in Bayelsa.
Speaking earlier, Executive Secretary of EDTF, Dr Alice Atuwo, said the fund is intervening in critical segments of the educational sector, including support for schools debate.
She noted that schools debate helped to develop public speaking and communications skills amongst young students in their quest for knowledge.
She said that debate builds self-confidence of participating students, adding that most world leaders developed public speaking skills through school debates.
Prof Francis Ikoki, Acting Chairman of EDTF, advised the students to maximise the opportunity to develop their public speaking skills which they would find useful later in life.
Also, Chief Fidelis Agbiki, Regent of Tarakiri clan in Bayelsa, said that he is a product of school debate and got a scholarship from late Gov. Sam Ogbemudia of the old Bendel State for his outstanding performance in debate over 40 years ago.
Government Comprehensive Secondary School Tumgbo, Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA), won the first prize of N100,000 and a trophy while Community Secondary School Ekeremor in Ekeremor LGA, clinched the second prize of N70,000 and a trophy.
Bayelsa State Sports Academy, Asuama, in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, finished third and got a prize of N40,000 and a trophy while Government Model Secondary School Twon-Brass in Brass LGA came fourth and got a prize of N30,000 and a trophy.
Education
I’ll handover Schools In Enugu To Their Owners – Frank Nweke
The governorship candidate of APGA in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr, weekend promised the complete handover of mission schools to their respective churches for effective management.
Nweke said this during the interactive session for candidates in Enugu organised by the Politics Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC).
The session took place at the Holy Ghost Cathedral Enugu and hosted by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, His Lordship, C.V.C. Onaga.
According to Onaga, the session is the latest in a series of engagements with the party candidates organised by the church to educate their members on political matters.
Nweke noted that schools performed better under the administration of the churches, adding that his administration would ensure that the best education was provided to children in the state.
He stated that the partnership would encompass the provision of financial resources needed for the running of the schools, teachers training and welfare and the development of effective curriculum.
Going further, he declared that free and compulsory Primary education would be a priority for his administration across the state as it is the foundation of all learning.
On the welfare of teachers and other personnel in the sector, Nweke said he would sustain prompt payment of salaries and the introduction of benefits to attract high performing individuals to the profession.
Education
Kaduna Private Schools In Dire Need Of Health Services – Survey
Socio-Demographic Survey and Graded Assessment of Non-State Schools’ have indicated lack of adequate health services in some private primary schools in Kaduna State.
The Tide source reports that the survey, supported by Partnership for Education for All in Nigeria (PLANE) covered 371 private schools in Kaduna South,Kaduna North, Jaba, Sabon Gari, Sanga, and Soba Local Government Areas.
The survey indicated that of the 371 schools, 119 had health facilities, representing 38 per cent.
Dr James Fadokun, Technical Lead on Governance of Non-State System, PLANE, who presented the findings, said that of the figure, 61.7 per cent had First Aid facilities, while only one per cent had a Sick Bay.
Meanwhile, Mr Samaila Leeman, Permanent Member, Schools Management, The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB) said most government-owned primary and junior secondary schools in the state, had First Aid facilities.
He told The Tide source that the facilities were being handled by Health Education and Science teachers, just as he confirmed that no school in those categories had ambulance.
On monitoring and inspection of schools, the permanent member said measures were being taken to ensure effective surveillance.
He said the monitoring structure began with the Head Teacher at the school level, to School Supports Officers (SSOs) and Social Mobilisation Officers, who reported to the Head of Department at Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).
He added that there were also Quality Assurance Officers and Quality Evaluators under the State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, who equally inspected schools to ensure adherence to minimum standards.
“The SSOs are allocated a number of schools to monitor and mentor, and to make corrections, based on noticed anomalies.
“The Social Mobilisation Officers deal with the communities through the School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) in addressing issues in schools at community level.
“The Quality Assurance Officers and School Evaluators on the other hand, assess the school, identify the problem, make analysis, and report to the SSQAA, LGEA and SUBEB for action, where necessary.
“SUBEB management equally carries out unscheduled monitoring visits to schools,” he said.
Leeman added that the Monitoring and Evaluation Department in the state Planning and Budget Commission also monitored the delivery of projects in schools, and received feedback from citizens on development in schools.
Also speaking to NAN, Mr Bello Mohammed, Director, Private Schools, Kaduna State Quality Assurance Authority, said government had put in place, vigorous registration process.
He said one of the requirements for the establishment of a school was the qualification of the head of the school, adding that approval would not be granted if the head had no professional teaching qualification.
“A prospective proprietor would also need to identify the nature and address of the institution, number of classes and number of learners admitted or intended to be admitted per class.
“The name of the institution shall clearly indicate the curriculum offered, whether nursery, basic education, or secondary education.
“We also require a certified copy of certificate of incorporation with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and where the proprietor is not a Nigerian, a copy of residence permit and statement of his country shall be attached.
“A letter of no objection shall be obtained from the Ward, Village, or District Head of the area the institution will be located,” he explained.
Speaking on other conditions for approval of applications , the director added that no permission shall be granted unless the premises of the institution contained the minimum education facilities.
He identified some of the required facilities to include a structural plan, which demanded that internal dimension of each classroom should not be less than nine by seven meters.
He added that each classroom must contain a floor space comprising not less than fifteen square feet to each learner in the class.
He also said that the walls demarcating one classroom from another must be built at least from the floor level to the ceiling roof ridge.
He said other requirements, included categorisation of schools based on facilities available and intended curriculum, and a payment of annual subscription based on the category approved.
NAN reports that the commission had in March 2022, begun the registration of private schools as limited liability companies, and not as a business entity, to ensure continuity.
The Head of CAC Zonal Office in Kaduna, Abdulkadir Modibbo, had explained that private schools were essentially a corporate body capable of contracting businesses, and could sue and be sued.
He said registering schools as a limited liability company would ensure the continuity of the schools even if their owners passed away. (NAN)
