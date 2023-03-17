Nigeria, Israel Deepen Partnership In Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Production

A Lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland, Federal House of Representatives, Mr Olanrewaju Oshun, on Saturday charged politicians to fulfil their electoral promises to the masses, to continually gain their trust.

Oshun said this in an interview with The Tide’s source after casting his vote at PU 03, Ward 008, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Lagos.

According to him, Nigeria’s politics has changed to an era where electorate expect that only politicians who deliver on their mandate should be voted for.

“At this era, politicians must understand the fact that they need to fulfil their electoral promises and be close to the people.

“The masses are more conscious that it is only politicians who perform well that should earn their vote”, he said.

Oshun expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail in the elections, having voted for their choices.

On his assessment of the election, he lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the conduct of the election, compared to the performance of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

According to him, the INEC officials arrived early at most polling units across the state, the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned effectively, while the overall process of the election was seamless.

“There is a great improvement in the conduct of the election, compared to the hitches we had at the last election.

“People have voted and made their opinion known, so it should be counted and let the best candidate win”. he said.

The lawmaker noted that the turnout for the election was impressive.

Oshun said, “one cannot say there is voter apathy as such, as reported in some quarters because people cast their votes in few minutes and left almost immediately.

The source reports that Oshun was re-elected during the Feb. 25 National Assembly Election to represent his constituency.