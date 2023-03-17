Nation
NBC Sanctions 25 Stations for Contravening Broadcast Code
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned 25 stations for contravening the Nigeria Broadcasting Code during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.
It served warning letters to 16 other erring stations.
Making this known at a news conference in Abuja, NBC’s Director-General, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, said some of the stations allowed their platforms to be used by guests, callers, and analysts to score unhealthy political points inimical to the corporate existence of the country.
He cautioned broadcast stations to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
“Prior to and during the recently-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, the Commission sanctioned 25 broadcast stations.
“Sixteen others were given final warnings over contravention of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.
“Seventeen stations received sanctions for broadcast of partisan content during the 24 hours prior to election.
“One station was sanctioned for announcing result before authorised returning officers made them public, while three stations were sanctioned for inciting comments.
“Four stations were sanctioned for divisive, ethnic and religious content, while 16 stations were given final warnings for various infringements”, he said.
Ilelah cautioned broadcasters against the violation of the code during the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections coming up on March 18.
“The Commission re-emphasises that as the gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections approach, all broadcasters must adhere strictly to the provisions of the code.
“They must also adhere to the National Broadcasting Act CAP N11 Laws of the Federation, 2004.
“The code admonishes broadcasters to ensure that the broadcast of a political campaign, jingle, announcement, and any other form of partisan identification or symbol ends not later than 24 hours before polling day.
“It states that any vote obtained at a polling station or from an exit poll should not be used to project or speculate on the chances of a candidate.
“Very importantly, it states that election results or declaration of winner can only be made by the authorised electoral officer for the election.
“Broadcasters shall be responsible for the content of the station’s broadcast,’’ Ilelah said.
He commended the media for the very positive role they play in the society, particularly in the democratic process and in national development.
Nation
Lawmaker Charges Politicians On Electoral Promises
A Lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland, Federal House of Representatives, Mr Olanrewaju Oshun, on Saturday charged politicians to fulfil their electoral promises to the masses, to continually gain their trust.
Oshun said this in an interview with The Tide’s source after casting his vote at PU 03, Ward 008, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Lagos.
According to him, Nigeria’s politics has changed to an era where electorate expect that only politicians who deliver on their mandate should be voted for.
“At this era, politicians must understand the fact that they need to fulfil their electoral promises and be close to the people.
“The masses are more conscious that it is only politicians who perform well that should earn their vote”, he said.
Oshun expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail in the elections, having voted for their choices.
On his assessment of the election, he lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the conduct of the election, compared to the performance of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.
According to him, the INEC officials arrived early at most polling units across the state, the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned effectively, while the overall process of the election was seamless.
“There is a great improvement in the conduct of the election, compared to the hitches we had at the last election.
“People have voted and made their opinion known, so it should be counted and let the best candidate win”. he said.
The lawmaker noted that the turnout for the election was impressive.
Oshun said, “one cannot say there is voter apathy as such, as reported in some quarters because people cast their votes in few minutes and left almost immediately.
The source reports that Oshun was re-elected during the Feb. 25 National Assembly Election to represent his constituency.
Nation
ICPC Arrests Four Vote-Buyers In Sokoto, Katsina
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested four vote-buyers in Sokoto and Katsina states during the just-concluded Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections last Saturday.
In its election monitoring operations across the states of the federation, officers of the anti-corruption agency encountered some vote-buyers at Kauran Miyo Primary School in Bodingo Town of Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
The Spokesperson, ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, revealed this on Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide source.
She noted that the Sokoto State monitoring team of the commission arrested three male vote-buyers; Mahe Bello, Musa Adamu and Mustapha Mohammed, all of Kauran Miyo Bodinga.
Ogugua said, “Mahe Bello was caught in possession of a cash sum of N38,000, two PVCs, one ATM card and an Infinix phone, while Musa Adamu had CFA228,000 in his possession which was being offered to voters. The third suspect, Mustapha Mohammed, was arrested with some PVCs in his possession”.
According to her, the ICPC monitoring team, however, came under attack while carrying out the arrest of the three vote-buyers.
This was as she noted that an officer of the commission, Rabiu Ibrahim, suffered a head injury from being hit by stones, and has been admitted into a hospital and he is in a stable condition.
She added that the three alleged vote-buyers were kept in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps before being conveyed to ICPC’s detention facility in Sokoto.
In a related development, the ICPC election monitoring team in Katsina State arrested one Tanimu Tabale for vote-buying at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit in Zango Local Government Area of the State.
Tabale, a 35-year-old man, claimed he was an observer in Makama Polling Unit but was arrested at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit with the sum of N20,000 in different denominations attempting to buy the votes and was apprehended.
Nation
Elections: LG Chairman Lauds Officials … Says No Security Breach In Keffi
Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Baba-Shehu, has lauded concerned officials for ensuring the absence of security breach during Saturday’s elections in the area.
Baba-Shehu gave the commendation while speaking with Newsmen shortly after the State’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Keffi.
Baba-shehu noted that the success recorded was as a result of the zeal and commitment of security agencies in the area.
According to him, officers of the concerned security agencies worked hard to ensure no one carried out any act that would destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the area.
“So far, as the Chief Security Officer of the area, I have not received any report of any breach in security and that is because our security personnel are up and doing.
“All the security agencies in Keffi LG did what they know best and what was expected of them. They were in every corner of the community”, he said.
Baba-Shehu who stated that the peaceful conduct of the elections in the area was commendable, and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the process met Nigerians’ expectations.
“I also have to commend INEC officials because the electoral materials reached polling units in good time and the election process also started early. So, there was no complaint of delay of accreditation or voting in Keffi”, he said.
Trending
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Diri Inaugurates 2023 Census Committees
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Shell Resumes Oil Export From Bonny Terminal
-
Business3 days ago
NNPCL Targets June 2023 Completion Of IPO
-
Nation23 mins ago
Beneficiaries Want National Social Investment Progamme Sustenance
-
Sports3 days ago
Nigerian Stars Dazzle In Europe
-
News3 days ago
Guber Poll: Police AIG Warns Trouble-Makers In Rivers Against Violence
-
Politics1 hour ago
… Vote Buyers Attack EFCC Operatives In Kaduna
-
Opinion3 days ago
Casualty Of The Indigent