MOSIEND Endorses Fubara For Gov

Barely 72 hours to the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State, a frontline socio-cultural organisation in Niger Delta Region, the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND) has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate (PDP), Siminialayi Fubara.

The group said Fubara is the right candidate for the Brick House.

Chairman, Eastern Zone, MOSIEND, Engr Comrade Ibiwari Green, stated this while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, recently.

“After extraordinary meeting of MOSIEND where we carefully considered the pulse of our State with reference to the forthcoming gubernatorial election and the candidates in the race, we deem it a great service to Rivers State, to endorse the governorship ambition of Ama-Opusenibo Sir Siminialayi Joseph Fubara, gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party.

“This choice of Sir Sim Fubara is a well-thought decision reached after considering all the candidates in the race for the Brick House and we are standing by his candidacy due to his peaceful disposition, professional excellence, enviable record of service to the State and avowed commitment to continue in the development path for the State.

“Our resolve to throw our weight behind Sir Sim Fubara is that he aligns with our blueprint as outlined in our 3R mantra ‘Reorientation, Reposition and Recovery of lost values’, a roadmap to actualize our dream for better, safer and prosperous Niger Delta”, Green said.

He continued, “As Rivers people, we have been unable to manage our successes as we ought to over the time.

”We see the possibility of a new dawn in his government and we believe he will encourage more youth, human resource development and equity participation when elected.

“We consider him fit for the job as the Chief Executive Officer of the State and so urge all members of MOSIEND from our clans across the State, all Rivers sons, daughters and residents to go out on Saturday the 18th of March, 2023 and vote for Sim Fubara, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for we believe that he will put Rivers State first and we all shall celebrate the dividends of democracy”.

By: Chinedu Wosu